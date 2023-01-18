Idolising Bundy, Dalmer, UK woman kills boyfriend, cooks up 'rape' plot out of BDSM clips

Botley Drive (UK): Obsessed with serial killers, a woman kills boyfriend in his sleep over affair with minor. She then makes a call to his friend on which she laughs, shows the dead body and says “I’ve done him”.

Later, in order to avoid police action against her, the woman, Shaye Groves, mother of a girl, creates a false alibi in which she presents BDSM videos of him and the deceased boyfriend as proof of ‘rape’ on her and that she killed him as ‘self defence’.

Groves who had tattoos all over including face reportedly was obsessed with serial killers and a true crime fan as she had framed pictures of a number of famous serial killers including Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer around her bedroom, a UK court heard.

Additionally, she had “decorative” knives featuring a variety of notoriously murderous movie characters.

On July 17, the 27-year-old was accused of slitting the throat of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, in his sleep and then attempting to pass herself off as a victim of his sexual abuse.

Fitzgerald “suffered catastrophic blood loss” from a knife wound to his neck, as well as 17 stab wounds to his chest, which occurred as he was dying, according to post-mortem examinations.

Groves after killing him, allegedly made a call to one Vicky Baitup, a friend of Fitzgerald’s, and admitted to killing him before displaying Fitzgerald’s dead body, which was draped in a duvet and had a serious neck wound.

Groves’ jealousy, according to the prosecutor, led to the murder that was called “crime of passion” by the prosecutor.

“Their sex life featured bondage, dominance, submission, and masochism,” Steven Perian KC told the jury.

She was probably enamoured with Frankie Fitzgerald because of how well he performed in bed.

“The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy,” the prosecution claims.

“The defendant is a manipulative, possessive and jealous woman and in the early hours of July 17 last year she stabbed Frankie Fitzgerald multiple times with a knife in her bedroom and left him to die without seeking any

medical assistance to save his life,” said the prosecutor.

He proceeded by saying that while Fitzgerald was sleeping, Groves went through his phone and discovered he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl.

Vicky Baitup was told by the defendant: “I just lost it. I totally lost it. I took up my dagger and stabbed him in the neck”.

According to reports, Groves texted Baitup in the morning to say their relationship was ended.

When the police were called by Baitup, they discovered Groves, a body, and a knife at the address.

Groves told police that Fitzgerald tried to attack her and that she had video of him raping and beating her, according to footage captured by body-worn cameras.

Perian, however, asserted that when the real footage was discovered by the police, the modified footage that Groves gave to Baitup saying she had been raped was found to be part of consensual sex act.

The defendant claimed in three brief video clips that she provided to Vicky Baitup that Frankie Fitzgerald had engaged in non-consensual sexual assault on her, but the Crown claims that when the May 30 CCTV recordings are examined in context, they contradict that claim.

Jurors were informed that Fitzgerald’s murder was preplanned as a result of Groves informing Baitup of a previous murderous plot.

“The Crown argue it doesn’t matter if Vicky Baitup felt it was a joke,” he said. “But it gives a window into this defendant’s mind of her ability to organise an attack on Frankie Fitzgerald and arrange a scenario wherein she would be considered a victim.”

“We believe she killed Frankie Fitzgerald in this manner,” said the judge.

“Where would the defendant have had the intelligence to plot the specifics of the attack and make it appear as though she was the victim of an assault?” Perian continued

Vicky Baitup gave the response during her interview. The defendant’s bookcase is filled with several works by gangsters like Charles Bronson.

According to the Crown, the defendant became familiar with crime scenes, how to fabricate a story, and how to fabricate an alibi by reading about murders and watching murder-related films.

The Crown claims that after hearing the testimony at the trial, it is possible to draw the conclusion that she purposefully made up the story of being abused by Frankie Fitzgerald, gave Vicky Baitup a fake alibi, and was cleaning the crime scene after seeing these movies.

Groves, of Botley Drive in Havant, who also goes by the surname Corrigan, denies murder.

She is still facing a trial.

