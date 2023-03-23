ICC concerned by Moscow’s ‘threats’ over Putin warrant

New Delhi: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed concern over “threats” from Russia following the issuance of an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

The statement came days after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened to hit the war crimes court with hypersonic missiles.

The presidency of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties said it “regrets these attempts to hinder international efforts to ensure accountability for acts that are prohibited under general international law”, Aljazeera reported.

In a Telegram message, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev recently said: “It’s quite possible to imagine how a hypersonic Oniks fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea strikes the court building in The Hague. It can’t be shot down, I’m afraid.”

“They decided to put on trial the president… of a nuclear power that isn’t party to the ICC for the same reasons as the US and some other countries. It’s obvious that the directive was the harshest possible,” Medvedev said.

