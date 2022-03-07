Sources suggest that Mistry was faking his identity and living as Zahid Akhund for the past few years in Pakistan's Karachi

Zahoor Mistry, the terrorist involved in the hijack of the Indian plane IC-814 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar in 1999 was killed in Pakistan on 1 March, according to several media reports.

Sources told News9 Mistry, who was living under a false identity as Zahid Akhund for the past few years in Pakistan, was shot dead in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony on 1 March.

As per News18 Lokmat, Mistry was the owner of Crescent Furniture located inside Akhtar Colony in Karachi.

As per News9, Pakistan's Geo TV confirmed the death and reported the murder of a "businessman" in Karachi without mentioning any details about him or details of the crime.

CCTV footage of the murder shared by Geo TV showed two armed motorcyclists on the streets of Akhtar Colony entering a furniture warehouse after what looked like a recce of the area.

"We have confirmation about the murder but have been asked not to report about the matter for some strange reason," a producer at a Pakistani news network told News9 on the condition of anonymity.

News18 Lokmat said in a report that according to intelligence, Rauf Asgar had joined the funeral procession of Akhund in Karachi.

Asghar is the brother of Jaish-e-Muhammad's operational chief and Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

IC-814 aircraft of Indian Airlines was hijacked by five hijackers from Nepal on 24 December, 1999.

The plane made a long arduous journey to Amritsar, Lahore and Dubai before making a strategic stop at Kandahar of Afghanistan which was under Taliban control.

The hostage crisis continued for a week after which New Delhi was forced to release dreaded Islamist terrorists Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

With inputs from agencies

