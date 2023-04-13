IAF to participate in international military drill codenamed Orion in France

New Delhi: A contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will leave for France on Friday, to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan– an air force base of its counterpart– the French Air and Space Force (FASF).

The military exercise between the two countries will be carried out from 17 April to 5 May 2023, with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.

This will be the first overseas exercise for the IAF’s Rafale fleet. The newly inducted Rafale combat jets are deployed in Haryana’s Ambala and West Bengal’s Hasimara air bases.

Besides the IAF and the FASF, the air forces of Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain and United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise.

The multinational defence drill codenamed Orion will involve India, the USA and other allies of France. The fighter jets from several countries are expected to arrive in France in mid-April to participate in the large-scale military drill that will include ground troops, warships, aircraft carriers and combat aircraft. The exercise is meant to boost military cooperation and interoperability among participating nations.

