IAF to participate in international military drill codenamed Orion in France
This will be the first overseas exercise for the IAF’s Rafale fleet. The newly inducted Rafale combat jets are deployed in Haryana’s Ambala and West Bengal’s Hasimara air bases
New Delhi: A contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will leave for France on Friday, to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan– an air force base of its counterpart– the French Air and Space Force (FASF).
The military exercise between the two countries will be carried out from 17 April to 5 May 2023, with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.
This will be the first overseas exercise for the IAF’s Rafale fleet. The newly inducted Rafale combat jets are deployed in Haryana’s Ambala and West Bengal’s Hasimara air bases.
Besides the IAF and the FASF, the air forces of Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain and United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise.
The multinational defence drill codenamed Orion will involve India, the USA and other allies of France. The fighter jets from several countries are expected to arrive in France in mid-April to participate in the large-scale military drill that will include ground troops, warships, aircraft carriers and combat aircraft. The exercise is meant to boost military cooperation and interoperability among participating nations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pension protests raise tension between police, demonstrators
The violence adds to the anger in the streets and complicates efforts to invite dialogue between the government and labor unions
France braces for fresh strikes as negotiations between govt, unions yield no result
Unions will be hoping for a big turnout on the 11th day of action since January as there have been signs that the two and a half month protest movement is beginning to lose some momentum
Exercise Cope India 23: IAF, US Air Force commence joint military drills
The war games between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) are being held after a gap of four years since it had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last edition was held in 2019