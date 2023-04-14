IAF to deploy Rafale fighter jets overseas for first time during war games in France
During the three-week-long military exercise, which is scheduled to be held at the Mont-de-Marsan military base in France, the IAF will send a contingent comprising four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17 transport aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to deploy the much touted Rafale fighter aircraft on foreign shores for the first time when they take part in a multi-nation military exercise in France.
During the three-week-long military exercise, which is scheduled to be held at the Mont-de-Marsan military base in France, the IAF will send a contingent comprising four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17 transport aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers.
The IAF contingent will leave for France on Friday.
“An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing tomorrow for France to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan,” the IAF said in a statement.
“The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 5 with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors,” the statement added.
Apart from the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain and the United States (US) will also participate in the war games.
“Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces,” the IAF statement said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
France braces for fresh strikes as negotiations between govt, unions yield no result
Unions will be hoping for a big turnout on the 11th day of action since January as there have been signs that the two and a half month protest movement is beginning to lose some momentum
Exercise Cope India 23: IAF, US Air Force commence joint military drills
The war games between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) are being held after a gap of four years since it had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last edition was held in 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in Ramban
The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir