IAF to deploy Rafale fighter jets overseas for first time during war games in France

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to deploy the much touted Rafale fighter aircraft on foreign shores for the first time when they take part in a multi-nation military exercise in France.

During the three-week-long military exercise, which is scheduled to be held at the Mont-de-Marsan military base in France, the IAF will send a contingent comprising four Rafale fighter jets, two C-17 transport aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers.

The IAF contingent will leave for France on Friday.

“An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing tomorrow for France to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan,” the IAF said in a statement.

“The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 5 with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors,” the statement added.

Apart from the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain and the United States (US) will also participate in the war games.

“Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces,” the IAF statement said.

