‘I will get personally involved’: German Chancellor Scholz on India-EU free trade agreement

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday said that India has undertaken an enormous leap which is very good for the relations between the two countries.

Scholz said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were committed to making a free trade deal between India and the European Union finally happen. “It’s an important topic and I will get personally involved,” Scholz said after a meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Talking about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said that the world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia’s aggression. “Ukraine-Russia is a major catastrophe as this war violates the economic principles.

Scholz also said that about 1,800 German companies are active in India and have provided thousands of jobs, adding that Germany also wants to benefit from Indian talent.

German Chancellor further said “We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT and software is booming in India and many companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit and attract that talent in Germany,”.

Scholz arrived in India on Saturday morning on a two-day visit that is expected to further expand the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment.

