'I was upset because I'd like to meet him', says Brazil's Lula after meeting with Zelenskyy got cancelled at G7 Summit

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who attended the G7 Summit in Japan, said that he was “upset” for not meeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that Zelenskyy seemed uninterested in negotiating peace with Russia.

Lula has been known for being soft on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, was able to bag new support and military aid at the G7 Summit and had sought a one-on-one meeting with Lula.

Both leaders said scheduling conflicts had prevented them from the meeting — which Zelensky quipped had likely left his Brazilian counterpart “disappointed”.

Before leaving Japan, Lula said, “I wasn’t disappointed. I was upset because I’d like to meet him and discuss the matter.”

He added, “Zelenskyy is a grown-up. He knows what he’s doing.”

The Brazilian president explained that he had scheduled a meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday afternoon. However, since the latter ran late for the meeting, the two could not meet. A meet-up later in the day was not possible since Zelenskyy had a lot on his plate.

Apart from getting support from G7 nations, Zelenskyy was able to woo non-G7 nations as well. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was especially noteworthy as the two leaders met for the first time since the war began.

Modi told Zelenskyy, “I understand your pain.”

However, there was no such show of support from Brazil.

Lula said he did not see a point in meeting Zelensky now, saying neither he nor Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to want peace.

“For now, they’re both convinced they’re going to win the war,” he said.

Lula has been pushing for peace talks and has proposed Brazil as a mediator, along with other “neutral” countries, including China and Indonesia.

But the veteran leftist faced criticism last month when he accused the United States of “encouraging” the war.

After the White House accused him of “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda”, Lula toned down his rhetoric, saying Brazil condemned Russia’s invasion.

But he renewed his criticism Monday.

US President Joe Biden, he said, is sending the message that “Putin has to surrender and pay for everything he wrecked”.

“That message isn’t helping,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

