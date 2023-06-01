I Spy: Chinese citizens in Alaska infiltrate US military bases posing as tourists

Alaska has been home to Chinese citizens trying to infiltrate the US military bases under the garb of tourists for quite some time, officials have revealed.

According to a report by USA Today, a Chinese citizen who drove past a security checkpoint in Alaska’s Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks was apprehended and was found carrying a drone inside his vehicle. The occupants of the car, however, claimed to be tourists who got lost on their way.

The officials, however, admitted that many of these encounters were made by mistake after innocent tourists were caught off guard trying to witness the northern lights and other attractions in Alaska.

Meanwhile, others, posing to be tourists, are deployed as spies in a foreign land, one officer said.

Why is China interested in Alaska?

China has shown interest in USA’s Alaska for quite some time. The region holds three large military bases — Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, and Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.

Apart from these, there are several smaller installations in the region as well.

Owing to the tight competition in the Arctic region, the US has increasingly funnelled resources in Alaska to make itself more secure in the region.

The state is also seen as a key location due to its proximity to Russia.

Also, the vast wilderness of Alaska offers the Pentagon opportunity to conduct military exercises in land and sea.

Hence, it is no surprise that Beijing deployed ‘spy balloons’ over the region in February this year and now spies posing as tourists live in Alaska.

Lawmakers take action

The report by USA Today has given a wake-up call to authorities in the US. On Wednesday, Senator Dan Sullivan said, “Whether it’s a Chinese spy balloon, Russian Bear Bombers, or this new reporting of suspected Chinese spies in Alaska, this is another wake-up call that we are in a new era of authoritarian aggression led by dictators in China and Russia.”

“It’s also another example of just how important Alaska is for America’s national defence. In my oversight role, I am pressing for more details on these alleged security breaches and will continue to work with the Defence Department to ensure our installations in Alaska remain secure,” he added.

Republican Mary Peltola told Gray DC, “Many other countries and nations understand the strategic importance of Alaska. I think that this re-emphasizes the need for the United States of America to really understand and keep investing in the strategic location.”

