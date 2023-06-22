'I seek assistance from NCC India for equipment', says Maldives National Defence Force Marine Corps Commander

Brigadier General Wais Waheed, Commandant of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Marine Corps, on Thursday said that he seeks assistance from National Cadet Corps (NCC) India for equipment as his country has limited resources.

“Being a country that has limited resources, I seek assistance from India to give us any equipment that they can provide us. The new proposal will be sent to them and they will look into it,” said Brigadier Waheed.

#WATCH | Delhi: Being a country that has limited resources, I seek assistance from India to give us any equipment that they can provide us. The new proposal will be sent to them and they will look into it, says Brigadier General Wais Waheed, Commandant of the Maldives National… pic.twitter.com/IRlMCw1Q1d — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Brigadier General Waheed and Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, DG NCC on Thursday participated in a meeting at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Brigadier General Wais Waheed said, “In fact, Maldives being a country which we have archipelago nature disaster…So, if we …in dealing with incidents with collaboration with us MNPF, that would be a false multiplier for us. So, that’s an idea in which we would like to have NCC more active in operations for disaster management.”

He further said, “All those equipment which the Indian NCC uses, that’s the model that we also look into and similar way we also get trained. So, being a country which has limited resources, I seek assistance again from the NCC India to get any equipment that they can provide us.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh said that Maldives has sent a proposal to enhance the youth exchange program in which the cadets of India and Maldives take part.

“We will hold deliberations on the proposal and take further action.”

Earlier this month, Indian Navy divers and Marine Commandos travelled to the Maldives to participate in the sixth edition of Exercise Ekatha from June 4 to July 4. The annual exercise between Indian Navy divers and Marine Commandos and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) is conducted to enhance interoperability in diving and special operations.

Earlier, the fifth edition of the exercise was held from 5 September 2022 to 3 October 2022, Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdullah Shamaal handed the certificates to the Indian Navy training team.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.