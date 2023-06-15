'I am not responsible for taking decision about my future': NATO chief Stoltenberg says his replacement up to allies

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that the decision to pick a new head rests on the members of the alliance as they mull over extending Stolenberg’s term for nine more years.

NATO members are still on the lookout for a possible successor to Stoltenberg just ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius next month.

Stoltenberg has held the seat of secretary-general of NATO since 2014. His term has already been prolonged by a year to October in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He has reiterated that he does not have any “intention of seeking an extension.” Stoltenberg said, “When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies.”

“I’m responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future — that is for 31 allies to decide,” he added.

In an interview with PBS, Stoltenberg said, “The plan was to be here for four years; I have been there for nine years. So I think the good thing for everyone is now to have another person at the helm of the alliance.”

Stoltenberg meets Biden

On Tuesday, the NATO chief visited the White House to meet US President Joe Biden.

Here, he was appreciated by the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre who said Stoltenberg “has done a fantastic job, a really wonderful job, during this history-making time…NATO has come together in a way that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

Who will be the next NATO chief?

Although the 31-member country alliance has not reached a consensus yet, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed Stoltenberg.

At the same time, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace has also thrown his hat in the ring.

But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.

With inputs from agencies

