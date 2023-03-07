‘I am all for it’: First Lady Jill Biden hypes President Joe Biden’s ‘energy level’

Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden has nothing but praises for her husband Joe Biden.

In an interview with CNN, Jill Biden hyped up the president’s “energy level.” Joe Biden is yet to make his official bid for re-election in 2024.

The first lady said that the decision of running for re-election rests with the president and that she will support her husband in whatever decision he takes while saying, “I am all for it.”

She said, “There’s so many things that he has done – brought people together, brought leaders together. I see his vision and I hope people see his vision as well.”

Praising his physical health, Biden said, “Look at what he has done, you know, look at what he is doing, look at how physically – he has got the good bill of health from the doctor to his physicals. But how many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?”

“His energy level, his level of passion. So, look at the man, look at what he’s doing, look what he continues to do each and every day and make your decision. It’s up to the American people,” she added.

Nikki Haley’s mental competency proposal ‘ridiculous’

Nikki Haley, the official Republican presidential candidate, put forth the proposal of making mental competency tests mandatory for politicians over 75 years of age.

Her proposal invited a lot of criticism from Democrats with Senator Bernie Sanders calling it “absurd.”

Echoing Sanders’ comments, Jill Biden termed Haley’s proposal “ridiculous.”

When asked if Joe Biden will consider taking such a test, Jill said, “We would never even discuss something like that.”

Republican candidate Nikki Haley calls for ‘newer generation’

Nikki Haley, the Republican Party member running in the presidential race, used one of her rallies to stress on the importance of a “new generation” in US politics.

The 51-year-old has reportedly made “new generation” her mantra ever since she decided to run for president.

Haley played the age card to argue that Biden’s old age might hinder his decision-making process and that US needs relatively young people to run the country.

Joe Biden acknowledges concerns over health

“Concerns over my health are totally legitimate,” said US President Joe Biden, 80, whose re-election bid is shadowed by growing concerns over his age.

When asked if concerns raised by both supporters and critics over his age will play a role in his decision to seek re-election, he told ABC News, “No. But it’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It is totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is watch me.”

Biden, who already holds the title of being the oldest president in America’s history, will turn 82 by the time he gets re-elected and 86 by the time he ends his second term.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.