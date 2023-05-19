Hyundai and Kia have reached a settlement of $200 million in relation to a class-action lawsuit connected to a series of car thefts that were inspired by a viral social media challenge on TikTok.

The social media trend known as the “Kia Challenge” has resulted in numerous car thefts across the country, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting at least 14 documented crashes and eight fatalities.

The exploits of the Kia Boyz

The thefts were carried out by a group called the “Kia Boyz,” who shared instructional videos on YouTube and TikTok, detailing how to bypass the security systems of Hyundai and Kia vehicles using basic tools like a USB cable.

The ease of these thefts is attributed to the lack of electronic immobilizers in many Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2019. This absence allows potential thieves to break into the vehicles and override the ignition system without difficulty.

In contrast, most other manufacturers included electronic immobilizers as standard features in their vehicles produced during the same period. The $200 million settlement specifically applies to approximately 9 million vehicles that lack push-button ignitions and anti-theft immobilizers.

Kia and Hyundai respond but, to no avail

In February, Hyundai and Kia took additional measures by offering free software updates. These updates aimed to extend the duration of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and require the presence of a key in the ignition switch to start the vehicle.

As part of the settlement, up to $145 million will be allocated for compensating consumers who suffered out-of-pocket losses due to stolen cars.

Jason Erb, the Chief Legal Officer at Hyundai Motor North America, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to provide support to affected owners, emphasizing that customer security remains a top priority.

While there is no nationwide data on the total number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles stolen, statistics from individual cities offer some insight into the widespread nature of the viral trend. For instance, in Milwaukee, 469 Kias and 426 Hyundais were reported stolen in 2020. These figures sharply rose the following year to 3,557 Kias and 3,406 Hyundais, as reported by NPR.

Half-hearted attempts to solve the issue

The attempts made by Hyundai and Kia to address the issue have been inconsistent. Initially, the automakers planned to charge owners a minimum of $170 for security kits to rectify the problem.

However, installation and labour costs could inflate this amount to $500. Eventually, the companies increased the reimbursement amount to individual customers to $300.

Additionally, Hyundai and Kia have been distributing wheel locks to some owners as a preventive measure against thefts. Since November 2022, the companies have provided 26,000 wheel locks, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

