Hyderabad woman stabbed to death by Brazilian roommate in London

A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman from Hyderabad was stabbed to death in her London residence in Wembley.

The victim, Kontham Tejaswini, who was in London to pursue higher education was allegedly killed by her Brazilian flatmate on Tuesday at around 10 am.

Tejaswini died on the spot while the police took another woman, aged 28, to the hospital after she sustained stab injuries.

The victim’s cousin, Vijay, said that the accused moved in with Tejaswini and her friends just a week ago. Tejaswini had reportedly gone to London in March last year.

A statement by the police said, “Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action.”

#ARREST | We previously published an appeal to locate a 23-year-old man following the murder of a woman in #Wembley earlier today. He was arrested in #Harrow at around 18:00hrs today and has been taken into custody. Thank you for the RTs. — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) June 13, 2023

Meanwhile, according to PTI, the Metropolitan Police had previously published a lookout for another suspect, a 23-year-old man, who has now been arrested. The police identified him as one Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais and sought the public’s help in locating him.

Tejaswini’s family members said that they were informed about the unfortunate incident on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley from Met’s Specialist Crime Command said in a statement, “This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody.”

“I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns,” she added.

