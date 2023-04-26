Humanity Suspended in Sudan: Politician jailed for crimes against humanity freed amid civil war

Khartoum: An ex-politician from the Sudan who was imprisoned for alleged crimes against humanity has reportedly fled the prison amid the ongoing civil war.

Ahmad Harun was one of the individuals detained in Kober jail in the nation’s capital Khartoum and charged by the International Criminal Court. (ICC).

A ceasefire between the army of Sudan and a rival paramilitary group still seems to be mostly in effect.

However, there are concerns about both sides’ dedication to a permanent peace.

There were rumours of a jail break earlier this week in Kober, where Ahmad Harun and the nation’s former president Omar al-Bashir were serving time.

In a statement that was broadcast on Tuesday on Sudan’s Tayba TV, Harun stated that he and other former Bashir administration officials had been released from jail but said they would be prepared to testify in court whenever it was in session.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has accused Bashir of organising a campaign of mass murder and rape in Sudan’s Darfur region and trying to exterminate a portion of the Fur, Zaghawa, and Masalit people. He has refuted the charges.

After widespread protests in 2019, the military overthrew him; he was already serving a prison term for corruption.

The 79-year-old has already spent time at a military hospital, therefore it is unclear if he was one of those who are said to have escaped the prison.

Additionally, Harun has already refuted the accusations brought against him by the ICC, which are connected to the alleged incitement of violence against Darfur civilians. He was detained in 2019 after the Bashir-deposing coup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.