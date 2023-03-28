Human rights in US have gone down the drain, suggests China's report

Beijing: China on Tuesday issued a report on ‘Human Rights Violations in the US in 2022’, claiming that human rights legislation and justice have seen an extreme retrogression in the country which further undermines the basic rights and freedoms of the American people.

The United States, a country that labels itself a “human rights defender has been suffering from chronic diseases such as money politics, racial discrimination, gun and police violence, as well as wealth polarization that is rampant there, the report said.

According to the report, racism is on the rise and ethnic minorities suffer widespread discrimination.

“Hate crimes based on racial bias in the United States increased dramatically between 2020 and 2022. A total of 81 per cent of Asian Americans say violence against Asian communities is surging. African Americans are 2.78 times more likely to be killed by police than whites. The sufferings caused by genocide and cultural assimilation taken by the U.S. government against Indian and other aborigines in history still persist today,” it said.

The report also stated that life expectancy has plummeted and deaths from drug abuse continue to climb in the U.S.

Citing the report released in August 2022 by the National Center for Health Statistics under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report released by China said that average life expectancy in the United States dropped by 2.7 years to 76.1 years from 2019 to 2021, the lowest since 1996.

In 2022, more than 5,800 children under the age of 18 got injured or killed by shooting in the United States, the report said, adding that the child poverty rate also increased from 12.1 per cent in December 2021 to 16.6 per cent in May 2022.

The report also highlighted U.S. abuse of force and unilateral sanctions that allegedly created humanitarian disasters across the world. “The United States has carried out military operations in 85 countries in the name of anti-terrorism since the beginning of the 21st century which directly claimed at least 929,000 civilian lives and displaced 38 million people,” it said.

Earlier this year, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a report on its website titled “The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022.”

According to the report based on facts, media comments and expert opinions, the democracy in America was in chaos at home and a trail of havoc and disasters was left behind as the United States peddled and imposed its democracy around the globe.

The report also stated the vicious cycle of democratic pretensions, dysfunctional politics and a divided society continued in the United States in 2022, adding problems such as money politics, identity politics, social rifts, and the gulf between the rich and the poor worsened.

China-U.S. relations are at their worst point in decades, strained over numerous issues including microchips, human rights, Covid-19, balloon controversy, tariffs Russia Ukraine war and Taiwan.

