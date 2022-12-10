The international community celebrates Human Rights Day on 10 December every year. This day marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly. A wide range of fundamental rights and freedoms have been set out by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) to which we all are entitled. It guarantees every person’s rights everywhere without distinctions on the basis of ethnic or national origin, nationality, place of residence, language, religion, or any other status. Human rights refer to fundamental rights or freedoms such as the right to live, freedom of speech and thoughts, health, education, and equal rights.

History

The UN General Assembly adopted the UDHR on 10 December 1948 to ensure the basic rights of every human being. Since then, 10 December has been celebrated as Human Rights Day to remind humanity about the rights they deserve and the rights they violate. The UDHR is considered to be a milestone document, and it is available in more than 500 languages. It is considered to be the most translated document in the world.

Significance

The dignity of all human beings is recognised and protected by human rights. These rights govern how individuals live in society and their relationship with the State, and State’s obligations towards them. The human rights law obliges the governments to do certain things, and stops them from doing others according to UNICEF. People have responsibilities as well in using their human rights. They need to respect the rights of other individuals. No government, individual, or group has the right to do anything that violates the right of others.

Celebration

The celebration of Human Rights Day is done by formally conducting meetings, political conferences, exhibitions, cultural events, and various other programs to raise awareness about human rights. The celebration also motivates the susceptible group of individuals such as minorities, women, the poor, specially-abled people, teenagers, and others to participate in the event. During this day, important issues regarding human rights are highlighted and discussed. This day emphasises the efforts of the UN General Assembly to improve comprehensive human rights conditions.

