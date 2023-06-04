Howls of protest by China as US, Canadian navies sail through Taiwan Strait
The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada's HMCS Montreal crossed the strait on Saturday during a 'routine' passage 'through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,' according to the US Navy's 7th Fleet
After the fleets of the two nations conducted a rare cooperative sailing across the delicate Taiwan Strait, China’s military chastised the US and Canada for “deliberately provoking risk”.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada’s HMCS Montreal crossed the strait on Saturday during a “routine” passage “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” according to the US Navy’s 7th Fleet.
“Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said in a statement.
Related Articles
The People’s Liberation Army of China’s Eastern Theatre Command claimed that its troops kept an eye on the ships at all times and “handled” the situation in accordance with the law and rules.
“The countries concerned deliberately create incidents in the Taiwan Strait region, deliberately provoke risks, maliciously undermine regional peace and stability, and send the wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” it said late Saturday.
According to Taiwan’s military ministry, the two ships were crossing the strait in a northerly direction, and nothing unusual had been observed.
Although American warships transit the strait around once every month, they infrequently do so with allies of their own country.
The mission was conducted when the U.S. and Chinese defence leaders were in Singapore for a significant regional security gathering.
At that time, Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defence for the United States, chastised China for refusing to engage in military negotiations, which had left the two countries at odds over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
The Chinese military, which regularly accuses them of being an American attempt to inflame tensions, made no immediate comment in response to the sailing.
In the confined strait, the last such publicly disclosed American-Canadian mission occurred in September.
China has been ramping up military and political pressure in an attempt to force Taiwan to accept Beijing’s sovereignty claims, which the government in Taipei strongly rejects.
(With agency inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
State Department warns China could hack US 'critical infrastructure'
"The US intel community assesses that China almost certainly is capable of launching cyberattacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure services within the US, including against oil and gas pipelines and rail systems," said State Dept spokesperson Matthew Miller
I Spy: Chinese citizens in Alaska infiltrate US military bases posing as tourists
A Chinese citizen who drove past a security checkpoint in Alaska’s Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks was apprehended and was found carrying drone inside his vehicle. The occupants of the car, however, claimed to be tourists who got lost on their way
US 'won't tolerate' China's ban on Micron chips, commerce secretary says
China's cyberspace regulator said on May 21 that Micron, the biggest US memory chip maker, had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company, prompting it to predict a revenue reduction