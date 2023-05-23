WhatsApp now lets users edit sent texts, but with a catch. Here’s how to edit typos on WhatsApp
WhatsApp has started rolling out the update that lets user edit sent messages. Although the process is very simple, users will only be able to edit a message within a 15-minute window, once they have sent the message. The message will also have a label indicating it has been edited.
Thanks to WhatsApp’s latest feature, the days of sending follow-up texts to clarify typos and amend messages are now a thing of the past. The messaging app, owned by Meta, has introduced an Edit button, allowing users to rectify their sent messages.
According to WhatsApp’s blog post, this feature grants users the ability to correct mistakes or change their minds. However, there is a significant limitation: edits can only be made within 15 minutes of sending the message; after that, the message becomes permanent.
A long-awaited feature
To indicate that a message has been edited, the word ‘edited’ will be displayed alongside it, ensuring that friends are aware of the correction. Nevertheless, the edit history will remain concealed from others. WhatsApp assures users that, like all personal messages, media, and calls, both the original messages and the subsequent edits are protected by end-to-end encryption.
Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, also shared the news on his Facebook page, announcing the new capability: “You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they’re sent!”
WhatsApp’s introduction of the edit feature, while significant, arrives with a slight delay compared to similar capabilities implemented by other platforms.
Apple’s iMessage, for instance, integrated an edit option for its users a year prior. Interestingly, Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook have possessed this feature for several years, highlighting WhatsApp’s tardiness in meeting user demands.
What about other highly anticipated and demanded features?
This delay raises concerns about the messaging platform’s ability to address other long-standing and fundamental user requests. For instance, WhatsApp still lacks the functionality to schedule messages, a feature already present in select applications.
Additionally, users have been expressing the desire for a call recording feature, which poses challenges due to privacy considerations. Another feature missing from WhatsApp is an Instagram-like Vanish mode, which automatically deletes messages once the conversation is closed.
How to edit sent messages on WhatsApp
The process is actually very simple.
- Select the message that you want to edit by tapping and holding it. Ensure you’re doing it within the 15-minute window.
- Tap on the ‘Edit’ button from the menu that appears. The edit button has its own pen-like icon so it should be easily identifiable.
- Edit the message as you want to.
- Hit the ‘Ok’ button, or the tickmark at the bottom of your keyboard, whichever one your device displays.
WhatsApp, being owned by Meta, emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding user data through the implementation of end-to-end encryption (E2EE). This privacy standard extends to various aspects of the platform, including media files and calls.
By employing E2EE, WhatsApp ensures that messages cannot be intercepted or accessed by anyone, including the company itself. This emphasis on privacy aims to provide users with the assurance that their communications on WhatsApp remain secure and confidential.
For now, the feature is available only to WhatsApp’s Beta users, which was available to them a couple of weeks ago. Meta has started rolling the update out in certain parts of the world and will complete the rollout this week.
