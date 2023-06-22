How to disable auto-download feature on WhatsApp; save your phone's storage space

WhatsApp has given a smart and hassle-free solution to disable the automatic download feature for photographs and videos on your phone. This automatic feature frequently causes our Camera Roll to become congested and even ends up taking up a lot of space on the device, if not disabled. This messenger app automatically saves any media files you receive to your phone’s gallery due to the default settings of the app. These not only clutter your phone’s gallery and device storage but also consumes a lot of data.

To avoid this, WhatsApp has the option to disable the auto-download of media for each chat. The old media is not affected by this feature; it only has an impact on newly downloaded media after the feature has been switched on or off.

How to disable Auto Download Feature on Whatsapp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and choose the chat you wish to turn off automatic downloads for.

Step 2: Now, click on the name of the chat to visit the profile section of the same.

Step 3: Click on the Media Visibility option.

Step 4: Tap on the No option to disable the auto download for the images, videos and documents.

After disabling the auto-download feature, you must manually download any photographs, videos, or documents from that specific chat. It is suggested that you keep this feature off exclusively for the chats or groups you believe frequently send you media that is particularly useful. If you believe that anything is important within the group, then you can just download it on your own.

