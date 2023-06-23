India-America Tech-tonic Relations: How PM Modi pivoted relations on technology, innovation in address to US Congress

When India grows, the world grows and so does the US – this seemed the be the central aspect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Joint Sitting of the US Congress. Back in 2016, when Prime Minister Modi addressed the US Congress for the first time, he said of India-US bilateral relations “our relationship is primed for a momentous future.”

Seven years later, in 2023, PM Modi had one clear message – that future he spoke of in 2016, is finally here.

While addressing the US Congress PM Modi highlighted the multitude of ways in which technology and innovation have shaped India as a nation. He also pointed out that in certain crucial systems, India stands proudly at the front, leading the way.

From Reels on Insta to a powerhouse in data sciences

PM Modi began talking about India’s tech prowess by stressing that not only is Young India an avid consumer of tech, but also a worthwhile and important innovator, and is making India a major hub in global technology.

“India is an ancient nation with a youthful population. India is known for its traditions. But the younger generation is also making it a hub of technology. Be it creative reels on Insta or real time payments, coding or quantum computing, machine learning or mobile apps, FinTech or data science, the youth of India are a great example of how a society can embrace latest technology. In India, technology is not only about innovation but also about inclusion,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the nation’s achievements in creating a fool-proof digital public infrastructure. “In the last nine years, over a billion people got a unique digital biometric identity connected with their bank accounts and mobile phones. This digital public infrastructure helps us reach citizens within seconds with financial assistance. Eight hundred and fifty million people receive direct benefit financial transfers into their accounts.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the value of such transfers has crossed three hundred and twenty billion dollars, and that we have saved over twenty-five billion dollars in the process. He also pointed out, how ubiquitous the system was. “If you visit India, you will see everyone is using phones for payments, including street vendors,” he said.

A revolution of opportunities

The Prime Minister also revealed that, out of every 100 real-time digital payments in the world last year, about 46 happened in India.

All of this proliferation has only been possible because of the nearly four hundred thousand miles of optical fibre cables, and cheap data that have brought a revolution of opportunities. “Farmers check weather updates, the elderly get social security payments, students access scholarships, doctors deliver telemedicine, fishermen check fishing grounds and small businesses get loans, with just a tap on their phones,” said Prime Minister Modi.

On India’s commitment to nature and the world

The Prime Minister also highlighted that although India is embracing development, it is mindful of the environment, our planet and to our allies. “Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet. While becoming the fastest growing economy, we grew our solar capacity by Two Thousand Three Hundred Percent,” he said, giving an example of our adoption of alternate energy sources.

Continuing to speak on India’s idea of responsible and sustainable development, the Prime Minister said, “We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over forty per cent of our energy sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. But we did not stop there.”

“By being mindful in making choices, every individual can make a positive impact. Making sustainability a mass movement will help the world reach the Net Zero target faster,” he added.

When India Flies…

Prime Minister Modi went on to highlight how India’s bilateral relations, especially when it comes to technology, innovation and manufacturing, have been beneficial to both, the US and to the world. “When Indians fly more, a single order for aircraft creates more than a million jobs in forty four states in America,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also went on to highlight, how tech giants in the US, have found a home in India as well. “When an American phone maker invests in India, it creates an entire ecosystem of jobs and opportunities, in both countries. When India and the US work together on semiconductors and critical minerals, it helps the world in making supply chains more diverse, resilient and reliable,” he said.

“Today India and the US are working together, in space and in the seas, in science and in semiconductors, in start-ups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art and artificial intelligence, in energy and education, in healthcare and humanitarian efforts” he continued.

A larger purpose

The Prime Minister also spoke of how India-US relations, especially when it comes to tech, is not just mutually beneficial, but it serves a larger purpose. “ Democracy, demography and destiny give us that purpose. One consequence of globalisation has been the over-concentration of supply chains,” he said.

“We will work together to diversify, decentralize, and democratise supply chains. Technology will determine the security, prosperity and leadership in the Twenty First century. That is why our two countries established a new ‘Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies.’ Our knowledge partnership will serve humanity and seek solutions to the global challenges of climate change, hunger and health,” said Prime Minister Modi.

