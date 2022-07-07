How Pakistan is facing the brunt of monsoon fury

While as many as 39 people have died in Balochistan, rains have also damaged homes, roads, bridges and power stations as storms continued to lash the country. At least 77 people have died in the last three weeks in Pakistan

The monsoon rains have been causing widespread havoc in Pakistan in the last three week as at least 77 people, including women and children, have died, the country’s minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, said on Wednesday.

While as many as 39 people have died in Balochistan, rains have also damaged homes, roads, bridges and power stations as storms continued to lash the country.

What is the extent of monsoon’s fury in Pakistan?



The worst-hit region is the southwestern province of Balochistan where TV footage showed vehicles being swept away by deluges.

Heavy rain also lashed Islamabad and the eastern Punjab province. Streets and homes were flooded in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, the provincial disaster management agency said.

Naseer Nasar, a spokesperson at the Balochistan disaster management agency, said at least 50 people had been injured in rain-related incidents in the province since June. He said rescuers were transporting people to safer places away from floods and rain-hit areas in Balochistan.

The climate change ministry had issued alerts to the nationals and provincial disaster management authorities to stay alert to deal with an emergency situation.

According to Gulf News, Balochistan received 274 per cent more rainfall than the average while downpour in Sindh was recorded at 261 per cent higher than the average. The rainfall rate increase in AJK was 49 per cent while Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received less than average rainfall in July.

According to the Gulf News report, the Quetta district administration had launched relief operations in the area. As per PDMA officials, over 50 mud houses collapsed in Sariab Mills area, Eastern Bypass, and other areas on the outskirts.

Several other Balochistan areas including Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Ormara and Makran division also received heavy monsoon rains. However, no major loss of life was reported from these areas so far.

Landslides were also triggered in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, blocking a major road that connects Gilgit and Skardu. The Jaglot-Skardu road serves as a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu city, the country’s most popular tourist site.

Impact of climate change or poor government planning?

Rehman said the recent rains in Pakistan were 87 per cent heavier than the average downpour. She linked the new pattern to the changes in climate, saying Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding because the country’s glaciers were melting at a faster pace. That was causing flash floods that had damaged infrastructure.

The pre-monsoon rainy season that started in June led to at least 16 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) recorded incidents this season due to extreme heatwaves, the minister said.

Every year many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July to September and experts say rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

Some of the areas in southern Pakistan have faced drought since earlier this year.

Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by environmental NGO Germanwatch.

“One day you have drought and next morning you are expecting flash floods... so you can see how serious the situation is in Pakistan”, Rehman said.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.