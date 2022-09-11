How left-liberals have conspired to kill cities? Here is San Francisco!

The tragedy of San Francisco is that the wealthy tech elite, while themselves, have, blinded by the stateliness of failed left-liberal ideology, looked the other way, are pushing the ideology on the rest of us

Something very different is happening in San Francisco. The city is carrying out a bizarre medical experiment whereby addicts are given everything they need to maintain their addiction—cash, hot meals, shelter—in exchange for . . . almost nothing. Voters have found themselves in the strange position of paying for fentanyl, meth and crack use on public property.

San Francisco is home to multiple “open drug scenes.” The word “homeless” is a propaganda word designed to trick your brain into seeing what is at bottom a drug problem as a housing problem.

The police do nothing. Indeed, the mayor, through the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Public Health, is running the site.

San Francisco right now pic.twitter.com/FmGdX6B9gK — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) September 9, 2022

James, a homeless drug addict in San Francisco, states clearly, “They pay you to be homeless here.”

He was not speaking figuratively. James is homeless by choice.

Originally from Texas, James says that he came to San Francisco for the drugs, the non-enforcement of anti-camping laws, and the $820 per month in welfare and food stamps.

James also admits that he sold a gram of fentanyl to a couple of underaged boys. He showed them how to use the fentanyl and also how to use Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, incase of an overdose.

People say lack of housing forces local residents into the streets, but James says he came from Texas to San Francisco for the drugs, the non-enforcement of anti-camping laws, and the $820/month in welfare & food stamps. James says he sold fentanyl, 2 weeks ago, to a 15-year-old. pic.twitter.com/5qMr6tmlWs — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 9, 2022

People say high rent causes homelessness but Ben, who has been homeless in San Francisco for seven years, says the “vast majority” are homeless due to addiction.

People say high rent causes homelessness but Ben, who has been homeless in San Francisco for 7 years, says the “vast majority” are homeless due to addiction. Just 6-7% are from SF. Ben says he "boosts" (shoplifts) and breaks into cars to pay for his $60/day heroin habit. pic.twitter.com/uewKTtBuOS — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 6, 2022

Portugal has decriminalized drug use, and the Netherlands, where there are 28 drug consumption rooms. However, both of those countries condemn hard drug use and intervene when addicts break laws, including laws against public drug use and public camping.

The city of San Francisco denies that they are operating a supervised drug consumption site. “This site is about getting people connected with immediate support, as well as long-term services and treatment,” a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Emergency Management told the San Francisco Chronicle.

As per a tweet by Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, the tragedy of San Francisco is that the wealthy tech elite, while themselves, have, blinded by the stateliness of failed left-liberal ideology, looked the other way, are pushing the ideology on the rest of us.

The tragedy of San Francisco is that its wealthy tech elite have looked the other way, blinded by the loftiness of the failed left-liberal ideology. The tragedy of the world is that the same tech elite is pushing the ideology on the rest of us, calling everyone who resists bigots https://t.co/9smEgE5Arc — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 11, 2022

