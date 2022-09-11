World

How left-liberals have conspired to kill cities? Here is San Francisco!

The tragedy of San Francisco is that the wealthy tech elite, while themselves, have, blinded by the stateliness of failed left-liberal ideology, looked the other way, are pushing the ideology on the rest of us

Prakriti Jash September 11, 2022 12:17:50 IST
How left-liberals have conspired to kill cities? Here is San Francisco!

Screenshot of James, a homeless drug addict in San Francisco. Twitter/ @ShellenbergerMD

Something very different is happening in San Francisco. The city is carrying out a bizarre medical experiment whereby addicts are given everything they need to maintain their addiction—cash, hot meals, shelter—in exchange for . . . almost nothing. Voters have found themselves in the strange position of paying for fentanyl, meth and crack use on public property.

San Francisco is home to multiple “open drug scenes.” The word “homeless” is a propaganda word designed to trick your brain into seeing what is at bottom a drug problem as a housing problem.

The police do nothing. Indeed, the mayor, through the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Public Health, is running the site.

James, a homeless drug addict in San Francisco, states clearly, “They pay you to be homeless here.”

He was not speaking figuratively. James is homeless by choice.

Originally from Texas, James says that he came to San Francisco for the drugs, the non-enforcement of anti-camping laws, and the $820 per month in welfare and food stamps.

James also admits that he sold a gram of fentanyl to a couple of underaged boys. He showed them how to use the fentanyl and also how to use Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, incase of an overdose.

People say high rent causes homelessness but Ben, who has been homeless in San Francisco for seven years, says the “vast majority” are homeless due to addiction.

Portugal has decriminalized drug use, and the Netherlands, where there are 28 drug consumption rooms. However, both of those countries condemn hard drug use and intervene when addicts break laws, including laws against public drug use and public camping.

The city of San Francisco denies that they are operating a supervised drug consumption site. “This site is about getting people connected with immediate support, as well as long-term services and treatment,” a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Emergency Management told the San Francisco Chronicle.

As per a tweet by Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, the tragedy of San Francisco is that the wealthy tech elite, while themselves, have, blinded by the stateliness of failed left-liberal ideology, looked the other way, are pushing the ideology on the rest of us.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 11, 2022 12:17:50 IST

TAGS: