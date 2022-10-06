How Iranian women are shaming Western politicians for emboldening tyrannical regime

New Delhi: Several French artists, including, Juliette Binoche, and Marion Cotillard, in a viral video were seen cutting their hair in solidarity with Mahsa Amini, who was pronounced dead on 16 September, days after the morality police detained the Kurdish Iranian for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab and modest clothes.

This came just a day after over 1,000 French film professionals signed a petition “supporting the Iranian women’s revolt.”

Journalist Masih Alinejad, who has been vocal against Iran’s compulsory hijab rule, tweeted the video of the French artists cutting their hair and demanded the western female politicians who wore hijab in front of Islamic Republic officials to do the same & make an apology.

“This gave me chills. Juliette Binoche & other French artistes cut their hair in solidarity with #MahsaAmini. I want to see Ségolène Royal & all those Western female politicians who wore hijab in front of Islamic Republic officials to do the same & make an apology,” Alinejad wrote in a twitter post.

In another video, Masih Alinejad was seen cutting her hair on a news show. “I cut my hair on ABC to show the anger of Iranian women who are facing guns & bullets to fight back the Islamic regime in the streets. On CNN I invited all Western female politicians to do the same. Where are those who celebrated hijab day?” said Alinejad.

After the death of Mahsa Amini, massive protests erupted in the country. Following her funeral, anger erupted into the largest wave of protests to rock Iran in nearly three years. Hundreds of demonstrators have been killed and hundreds have been arrested as a result of the crackdown.

Some of the female agitators, who took to streets in Iran, tore off their hijab, demonstratively twirling them in the air. Few others cut off her hair in a show of protest.

With inputs from agencies

