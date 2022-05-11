How Ferdinand Marcos Jr's win in Philippines' election has put footwear back in the spotlight

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr is the son of infamous Ferdinand Marcos Sr and Imelda Marcos. As First Lady, she was known particularly for her opulent lifestyle, eye for luxury and matchless shoe collection

Even as the newly-elected President of the Philippines, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, vowed to work for the people and told the world to judge him by his presidency and not by his family’s past. However, it is hard to let go of a past that is marked with excesses rarely seen.

According to a report by Independent, Marcos Sr stole billions of dollars from the Filipino people during his presidency from 1960s to 1980s, amassing a personal wealth estimated to be up to $100 billion before they were finally caught in 1986.

It wasn’t just unparalleled corruption that made the family controversial but also for the new president’s mother Imelda Marcos’ opulent lifestyle and her matchless shoe collection.

Imelda Marcos’ shoe collection

According to reports, when the Marcos fled the country in 1986 their Malacanang Palace was stormed by protesters. It was found that more than 2,700 pairs of shoes had been left behind in Imelda’s wardrobe.

“They went into my closets looking for skeletons, but thank god, all they found were shoes, beautiful shoes,” Imelda was later quoted as saying.

According to a report by Vice, her locally made shoes were said to be priced at anywhere between $6-11, while imported pairs cost up to $100 or more.

If the number is correct, she wouldn’t have had to repeat a pair in eight years.

Hundreds of her shoes can still be found at the Shoe Museum in the northern city of Marikina and another collection is in the National Museum of the Philippines.

Some 800 pairs are on exhibit at the museum, which opened in 2016, and venue manager Gina Romero said they came from a condominium in the prime business district of Makati.

The shoes in a variety of high heels, flats, sandals, boots and slippers are a mix of local and imported brands, including by Ferragamo, Givenchy, Chanel, Christian Dior, Charles, Jourdan and Bally.

According to ABC News Australia, local makers reportedly gave the then-first lady 10 pairs of shoes a week.

And if a pair fitted her well, she would order the manufacturer to make her more and often a handbag to match.

As per a report by the Associated Press, more than 1,000 pairs had been damaged by termites and mould in 2012, after years of being stashed in boxes.

Abc.net reported that among the the hundreds of shoes on display, Imelda’s favourite was a pair by Italian shoemaker Beltrami.

The black pumps, embedded with stones and gold sparkles, fitted her so well that Imelda ordered more pairs in the same style.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.