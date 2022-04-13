'How could you approve such a plan': Ukraine's Zelenskyy mocks Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, said that Russia would achieve all of its 'noble' aims and 'rhythmically and calmly' continue its 'special operation'

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Moscow's insistence that the conflict between the nation was going well. Zelenskyy also asked how Putin could have approved a plan that "provides for the death of tens of thousands of their own soldiers".

In a video address, Zelenskyy said, "In Russia it was once again said that their so-called 'special operation' is supposedly going according to plan. But, to be honest, no one in the world understands how such a plan could even come about."

The Ukrainian President further said, "How could a plan that provides for the death of tens of thousands of their own soldiers in a little more than a month of war come about? Who could approve such a plan?"

The statement comes after President Putin, on Tuesday, said Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims and "rhythmically and calmly" continue its "special operation".

Russian began full scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022. After a month, Russia on 25 March said that 1,351 of its soldiers had been killed since the start of special military operation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said the real number of Russian soldiers being neutralised by their troops was closer to 20,000.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday asked Putin how many Russian soldiers would be acceptable to him, giving a range of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

Russia has lost more men in 48 days, since the war started, than in the 10-year Afghan war from 1979 to 1989, the Ukrainian president said.

He further said that while some had made fun of the Russians, their failures in the field and inferior technology, their opponents were not all hopeless. "We must understand that not all Russian tanks are stuck in fields, not all enemy soldiers simply flee the battlefield and not all of them are conscripts who do not know how to hold weapons properly," Zelenskyy said.

"This does not mean that we should be afraid of them. This means that we must not diminish the accomplishments of our fighters, our army," he added.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.