How China is surreptitiously poaching Brahmaputra waters to hurt India

World’s Longest Tunnel: Chinese activities in Tibet have rung alarm bells within the security establishment of India for over half a century. But a new development has taken the threat posed to Indian interests to a whole new level.

In order to develop its economy, China has initiated several mega construction projects. Now the Chinese government has reportedly embarked on a new project in the formidable heights of the Tibet plateau which is grandiose even by China’s opulent standards.

According to reports, China is engaged in building the world’s longest tunnel which has the potential to destroy the agriculture of India’s north-eastern states.

If media reports are to be believed, the Chinese government is building a tunnel over 1,000 kilometers long to take water from the Brahmaputra to the arid regions in western China. Starting near Tsangmo in Tibet, the tunnel will stretch to the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang.

Tsangmo already has a dam on the Brahmaputra which had evoked vehement protests from India. The world’s longest tunnel will emerge from a new dam which is being built around 13 kilometers from the existing dam at Tsangmo.

Brahmaputra and Indus – two of the biggest rivers of the Indian sub-continent – start in Tibet. The Indus flows through northwestern India and flows into the Arabian Sea via Pakistan. The Brahmaputra travels through northeastern India and Bangladesh before meeting the Bay of Bengal. Both are among the largest rivers in the world.

China has been engaged in changing the direction of the Brahmaputra river for many years. China calls the Brahmaputra river Yarlung Zangbo which flows through Tibet before traveling through the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on its way to Bangladesh.

China wants to develop Xinjiang

According to media reports, China wants to develop Xinjiang on the lines of the US state of California. For this, China wants to divert the flow of rivers from Tibet to Xinjiang.

After the development of its eastern region, China now wants to promote development in the western region. This is an area that is still very backward.

Water shortage in Xinjiang

There is a severe water shortage in Xinjiang. China wants to address this water shortage by bringing water from Tibet. For this, this tunnel carrying water from Tibet to Xinjiang will be very special. It will cost $147.3 million per km to build it. About 300 crore gallons of water can be sent every year through this tunnel.

Global concerns over Chinese project

The tunnel that China is building has increased concerns in the rest of the world. In fact, experts have already warned that this tunnel will destroy the biodiversity of Tibet. The project will also increase the danger of earthquakes.

History records that such ambitious projects have been attempted earlier as well, but their effects have been disastrous.

