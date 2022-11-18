How anti hijab protests have reached the very heart of Khomeini’s power

As anti-government demonstrations spurred by the death of Mahsa Amini reached their third month, footage circulating on social media showed protesters in Iran setting fire to the historic home of the country’s former supreme leader and regime founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

In the city of Khomein, birthplace of Khomeini, protesters set fire to the home-turned-museum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, footage circulating on social media showed.

Remarkable: Protestors in Iran torched the ancestral home (now a museum) of Ayatollah Khomeini, the father of the 1979 revolution, in the town of Khomein. pic.twitter.com/ikWMVVfzfM — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) November 18, 2022

Other videos from Khomein showed protesters shouting slogans against Iran’s clerical leaders.

“This year is the year of blood, [Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei] will be toppled,” chanted protesters in the capital Tehran, a video posted by 1500tasvir showed.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said five members of the security forces were killed during Thursday’s protests.

Protests have swept across Iran since 16 September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman, died three days after collapsing in police custody. She had been detained by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules.

Demonstrators have been calling for regime change in the protests which have become one of the boldest challenges to the regime since its establishment in 1979.

More than 300 people have been killed by security forces and thousands have been detained, according to rights groups.

With inputs from agencies

