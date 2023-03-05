'How a country becomes a banana republic,' says ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as police arrive at his home to arrest him

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan addressed his supporters on Sunday as the police reached his residence in Lahore to arrest him in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Khan said “this is how a country becomes a banana republic.”

What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS was about to be convicted by NAB for Rs 8 bn money laundering & by FIA for another Rs 16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed. While under trial he was — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad Police said the operation is being conducted along with the Lahore Police.

Earlier this month, an Islamabad sessions court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the PTI chief over his persistent absences from hearings.

According to Dawn, just hours before the warrants were issued, Khan secured bail in two other cases, pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism, as he appeared before the courts at Islamabad’s judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.

Khan was set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case last week, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before, Dawn reported.

What is the Toshakhana case?

In a probe, Pakistan’s anti-corruption body the National Accountability Bureau found that Khan during his tenure as PM retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries, an ANI report said.

On 19 November 2022, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale, ANI reported.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.