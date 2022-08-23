Houses in Japan, before modern architecture, were constructed without any nail, screw or glue

Miyadaiku is a type of Japanese carpentry which doesn’t require the use of items like screws, glue, nails, or any electric tools

Constructing a house requires various items like nails, rods, cement, and glue. At least that’s what we thought before we watched this video, in which it was shown how a house could be built using just woodworking joints. The video, which has been making rounds on social media, reveals the technique of Miyadaiku. It is a type of Japanese carpentry which doesn’t require the use of items like screws, glue, nails, or any electric tools. The video has been posted on Twitter by an account named 'History Defined' and has gathered more than 2.9 million views so far. The video was captioned, “A Japanese house constructed without any nails over 100 years ago.”

A Japanese house constructed without any nails over 100 years ago pic.twitter.com/nOz0uXHz7S — History Defined (@historydefined) July 30, 2022

In the video, a Japanese house is deconstructed by the carpenters to show how it was built using only woodworking joints. Many users in the comment section wondered whether we can add this technique to our modern construction method or not. One person commented, “Interesting! I wonder what of such techniques we can integrate into our modern construction methods and construction methods of the future. I believe we already do incorporate many certain specific techniques, but there may be more we can learn from and improve upon.”

Interesting! I wonder what of such techniques we can integrate into our modern construction methods and construction methods of the future. I believe we already do incorporate many certain specific techniques, but that there may be more we can learn from and improve upon. — Jarrett Scherrer (@GreatScherrer) July 30, 2022

There was one user who stated why it’s not practical to use this method for construction in the modern world.

He wrote, “It’s incredible. We use some of those techniques today, more so for aesthetics. Labour costs associated with the time it takes to do joinery like that isn’t practical with the availability of modern structural fasteners & competition on bidding projects.”

It’s incredible. We use some of those techniques today, more so for aesthetics. Labor costs associated with the time it takes to do jointery like that isn’t practical w/ the availability of modern structural fasteners & competition on bidding projects. — Sutler (@Sutler_Token) July 30, 2022

There were some people who criticised the dismantling of the house. “Are they relocating the structure/home or are they just going to dismantle it, and then reuse the lumber for something else, destroying their history of Architects of that timeline?”, an account commented.

According to the Japanese Miyadaiku carpenter Takahiro Matsumoto, more than a thousand years ago, it was hard to acquire iron in the country. So, people used to construct buildings only with wood.

