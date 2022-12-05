Host of global issues on table as German FM Annalena Bierbock meets Jaishankar
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit comes ahead of a series of events related to India’s G20 presidency. The fact that Germany is into the final month of as G7 president has given added significance to the visit
New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to discuss a host of issues of global importance with her Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar during her two-day visit to India.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit comes ahead of a series of events related to India’s G20 presidency. The fact that Germany is into the final month of as G7 president has given added significance to the visit.
“Visiting India is like visiting a sixth of the world. As early as next year, India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world. There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century — in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. And the fact that India has managed to lift more than 400 million people — almost as many as people in the EU — out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years, is impressive,” Baerbock said in a statement ahead of her India visit.
India’s relationship with China and the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences are expected to figure in visiting German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock’s talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday.
Baerbock began her first visit to India on Sunday against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal and gas is also expected to figure in her discussions with Indian interlocutors, a spokesman for the Germany’s Foreign Office said.
“There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century – in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the statement added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gearing up for challenging time in world politics: Jaishankar on India's G20 Presidency
The 18th G20 Summit will be held from September 9-10 next year in New Delhi. Together, the member nations of the G20 comprise over than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the world’s population
'India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment': German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
Baerbock is on a two-day India visit. Her visit comes within couple of days after India commenced its G20 presidency on 1 December
India in difficult position, says German FM on oil imports from Russia
The German Foreign Minister lauded the constructive role played by India at the recently concluded G20 summit in Bali and credited New Delhi for the clearer positioning of G20 on the ongoing war in Ukraine