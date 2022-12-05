Host of global issues on table as German FM Annalena Bierbock meets Jaishankar

New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to discuss a host of issues of global importance with her Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar during her two-day visit to India.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit comes ahead of a series of events related to India’s G20 presidency. The fact that Germany is into the final month of as G7 president has given added significance to the visit.

“Visiting India is like visiting a sixth of the world. As early as next year, India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world. There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century — in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. And the fact that India has managed to lift more than 400 million people — almost as many as people in the EU — out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years, is impressive,” Baerbock said in a statement ahead of her India visit.

India’s relationship with China and the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences are expected to figure in visiting German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock’s talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday.

Baerbock began her first visit to India on Sunday against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal and gas is also expected to figure in her discussions with Indian interlocutors, a spokesman for the Germany’s Foreign Office said.

