Let’s look at how this Wednesday, 29 March, is going to be for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be in a loving and positive mood this morning. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage you to find beauty in the present. Be watchful of emotional outbursts later tonight, and pay attention to your mood.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will feel like isolating yourself this morning. Fortunately, your charismatic persona will encourage you to socialise later. Your wittiness will be much-loved by your friends, so don’t hesitate to crack jokes. Consider paying attention to networking, but remember to give yourself some alone time later tonight.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Today’s cosmic climate will encourage you to embrace introspection and silence, enabling you to have clarity regarding your agenda. Don’t hesitate to indulge in fun activities in the afternoon. You may get overwhelmed by your thoughts later in the day, but you can find clarity by spending some time in private.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You will be in a serious mood today. You will be more disciplined when it comes to your creative and spiritual routine.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will find it hard to be optimistic about this world, but the current cosmic climate will help you in seeing its beauty. You will achieve breakthroughs in your journey towards success this afternoon.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Avoid interacting with jealous peers. Communicate with uplifting companions. Consider indulging in self-care activities later tonight.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Show extra love to yourself this morning. Tap into your personal power to shake off any negative vibes you might feel. Surprising negotiations can happen in the afternoon. You will be surrounded by a celebratory energy later in the day. But restrain your excitement until you have completed all of your tasks.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Your obligations may bog you down this morning. But later, you will be able to make your peace with your to-do-list. You will be surrounded by an exciting energy in the afternoon.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Be watchful of the way you treat others in the morning. This Wednesday’s cosmic climate could cause your mood to fluctuate. Seek ways to improve your lunchtime routine. Be wary of your rivals later in the day.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Don’t let your childhood trauma stop you from embracing love today. Be extra compassionate towards yourself as you go about your day, and acknowledge your emotions.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Try to stay positive even if you struggle to perform a task today. You can experience emotional breakthroughs in the afternoon. Allow your mind to rest later, or the current cosmic climate can cause you to go into a negative spiral.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Let your mind feel love in the morning, but try not to lose touch with reality. You will feel creative this afternoon, making it ideal for working on a special project. You will be encouraged by today’s cosmic climate to embrace your sense of individualism. Be watchful of your spending habits later in the day.

