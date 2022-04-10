Horoscope for 10 April: Here's what the stars have in store for you under Sunday’s skies

On 10 April, few zodiac signs will make friendly relationships with cheerful and encouraging people

Your daily horoscope for today is here! On 10 April, few zodiac signs will make friendly relationships with cheerful and encouraging people. Some are advised to spend quality time with family while others will do well at work.

To all zodiac signs, drink plenty of water and eat seasonal fruits to stay hydrated. Read more to know what the universe has in store for you this Sunday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April):

Today you might recall some bitter experiences of the past. Aries are advised to be clear about their goals in professional life. Try to remain flexible and accommodating at work and personal life. Some of you might have to change your hasty decisions later. You will have a restful day under Sunday’s skies.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

All your work will smoothly get completed today making you emotionally strong. Some of you might receive your outstanding payment under Sunday’s skies. Try to make friendly relationships with cheerful and encouraging people. You will complete all your tasks with hard work and dedication.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June):

Today, your mind will be caught in some ideological dilemma. Geminis are advised to keep their future plans secret as of now. Also, your words may offend some people, so avoid using strong language while speaking with others. You should not expect huge profits at this point of time.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July):

You will have a constructive discussion with your life partner to resolve marital issues. Some of you might plan to purchase new property in the coming days. As it’s the weekend, you will spend quality time with your family, making you happy and content. Your authority will increase at the workplace, where people will listen and follow your advice.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August):

Leos are advised to take care of themselves from heat and sunlight if you plan to go out today. You might get some bad news through social media. Taking risks in the business will be a disadvantage right now. Try to be alert and careful as close people might betray you. Never argue with your loved ones.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September):

There are chances of huge profits in the business for you today. Your love relationship may turn stressful under Sunday’s skies. You will have a discussion with wise people wherein you will learn a lot. There will be huge profits in commission-based work in the coming days.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October):

Libras are advised to maintain a disciplined daily routine that will keep them active and healthy. Most of you will devotedly fulfill all your duties and responsibilities by making the most of the day. Owing to work pressure, some might try to improve their work methodology. The day is going to be favourable for people associated with politics.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November):

Today, you might get job offers through social media. No matter what the situation is, you should face it bravely. There might be huge success in competitive exams for students. You will be concerned about all your hindered work that needs attention. Today, try to take care of yours as well as your family's wellbeing.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December):

Your work may get hindered today due to the interference of other people. There might be some doubts and apprehensions in your mind that will keep you occupied. Do not stress about every petty matter that comes your way. Drink plenty of water and eat seasonal fruits to stay hydrated during this season. Some of you will be emotionally vulnerable today.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

You might sign some big business deals under Sunday’s skies. Some of you will attain success in your professional endeavours. Most of you will be satisfied with your achievements and growth. Maintain a disciplined daily routine that will keep you busy and organised. You will try to fulfil the wishes of your family and friends today.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

Today, you will complete a lot of work in a limited time. Due to your dedication and focus at the work place, you will dominate your enemies on the professional front. You will be happy and content with your accomplishments so far. New and creative ideas will emerge in your mind that will improve your skills. Few of you might be worried about your mother’s health.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

Your interest will increase towards music and literature today. Changing weather conditions may cause health issues for you, so take care. You will have to take more responsibilities at the job site in the coming days. You might get entangled again in some long-standing matter, so be alert. Real estate projects will gather momentum and help you grow well in the coming weeks.

