Hong Kong’s retail market faces ‘slow recovery’ as Covid-19 cases surge
Luxury retail shops may see sales remaining at a low level as the three years of lockdown has changed the shopping behaviour of mainlanders
New Delhi: The recovery of Hong Kong’s retail market is likely to be slow and uncertain as Covid-19 cases surge in mainland China.
According to a report in the South China Morning Post, “Because of the uncertain outlook of the pandemic and high infection numbers in the mainland, cross-border economic activity will be hindered.”
Luxury retail shops may see sales remaining at a low level as the three years of lockdown has changed the shopping behaviour of mainlanders,” the report added.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s health minister has expressed hope the city will lift more of its remaining coronavirus curbs after Lunar New Year.
The further easing of restrictions was set to go ahead even as Covid-19 cases were expected to surge after the holiday period, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said, explaining the city had a “better immunity barrier” against the virus and a well-equipped healthcare system.
Meanwhile, people across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.
The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit. For the past three years, celebrations were muted in the shadow of the pandemic.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Who is Jimmy Lai, jailed pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon despised by China?
Lawyers for Jimmy Lai, arguably the highest-profile China critic in Hong Kong, have asked for a meeting with Rishi Sunak. The media baron, a dual citizen of Britain and Hong Kong, has been languishing in jail since December 2020 after being arrested during China’s crackdown on the pro-democracy move
COVID in China: Why young Chinese are exposing themselves to the virus
China is opening up despite a rise in cases. And the young don’t want to miss out. Some are infecting themselves with COVID-19 so that they don’t have to change holiday plans this Lunar New Year and others are hoping they will recover at home and get immunity
Hong Kong sports bodies told to include 'China' in names
Hong Kong sports bodies have been given a deadline of July 1 or else their funds will be pulled off