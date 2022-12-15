At a time when thousands of Ukrainians are struggling with the ongoing war in their country and Russian forces continue to launch attacks across major cities, several celebrities have come forward and extended their support to Ukraine and its people. Joining the league of famous personalities supporting Ukraine, famous Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme also visited the war-struck country recently and was also seen wishing for the country’s victory. A video of the ‘Kickboxer’ actor was also shared on social media and has gone viral.

Shared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on its Twitter handle, the video shows Damme standing with a group of young boys and girls, seemingly Ukrainian soldiers, and further encouraging all to cheer in favour of the country’s victory. Speaking in the local language, Damme shouted “Slava Ukraini!” twice, which means “Glory to Ukraine.”

Check the video:

It is no coincidence that Jean-Claude Van Damme @JCVD shouts "Slava Ukraini!" [Glory to Ukraine] twice.

He, like no one else, knows what double impact is. pic.twitter.com/CDPieu2MR5 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2022



The Ministry, while lauding the support of the 62-year-old actor, wrote, “It is no coincidence that Jean-Claude Van Damme shouts “Slava Ukraini!” [Glory to Ukraine] twice. He, like no one else, knows what double impact is.”

Besides the video, another picture of the actor also went viral where he posed with a Ukrainian doctor whom he visited following his arrival in the country. The photo suggests that Damme was on a medical visit to the country. His visit comes at a time when the actor has been making pro-Putin statements in the past and also made multiple visits to Crimea following its annexation.

📸 The legendary actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly visited a private clinic in Zakarpattia Oblast. This pic: mikleyershov pic.twitter.com/qZv9OSH5ys — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 10, 2022



In the meantime, as soon as the video and photos went viral, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Here is a great martial artist, wonderful actor and amazing human being!!”, while another one commented, “He is a great man.. People know that Ukrainians fight for their own and only their own.. All famous people from the world stand by our dear Ukrainians and I am glad for that.. Slava Ukraini.” “Many young Ukrainian soldiers today are the younger version of Van Dam during his hay day. It’s all coming together Ukraine”, a third user wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.