In a podcast interview, the former chief business officer of Google X, Mo Gawdat, delivered a chilling warning about the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

As an AI expert, Gawdat cautioned that individuals who do not yet have children should postpone starting a family due to the rapid advancement of AI technology.

Humanity faces many threats from AI

Gawdat expressed the severity of these risks, suggesting that when considering the numerous threats humanity faces, individuals who are not yet parents should delay having children. He shared these concerns during an interview with podcast host Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

This is not the first instance where prominent figures in the tech industry have voiced similar concerns. Earlier this year, influential individuals including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak signed an open letter requesting a six-month pause on further AI innovations. The purpose of this pause was to allow both the industry and end-users enough time to comprehend the latest advancements.

Will AI lead to extinction?

The Centre for AI Safety also emphasized the need to prioritize mitigating the risks of AI-related extinction alongside other significant societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the organization behind the widely used chatbot ChatGPT, has also warned about the potential existential risks associated with AI.

Gawdat went as far as drawing comparisons between our future reality and dystopian films like Blade Runner. He described the current state as an unprecedented convergence of economic, geopolitical, global warming, climate change, and AI-related uncertainties. Gawdat questioned whether exposing one’s children to such a tumultuous and uncertain world would truly be an act of love.

It is worth noting that this interview took place after Gawdat was appointed as the chief AI officer at Flight Story, a marketing agency, by podcast host Steven Bartlett.

A lifelong fascination with how tech affects humanity

Gawdat expressed his lifelong fascination with the impact of technology and acknowledged that humanity is now confronted with its greatest challenge. He emphasized that artificial intelligence represents the pinnacle of technological progress and believes that it will have an unparalleled influence on shaping the world.

According to Gawdat, the level of advancement achieved in digital intelligence has reached a point where it operates autonomously, requiring us to appeal to it rather than exert full control over it. He stressed the importance of staying attuned to this dynamic and understanding how to navigate it. Failing to do so could result in being left behind in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

