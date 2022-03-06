Hitler’s Aryan Man including Jesus was from Nordic race, and had no Vedic connections

Hitler’s Aryan Man including Jesus was from Nordic race. There is no trace of any literature whatsoever which can link Hitler’s views with Vedic tradition in any way

Never had I thought before this year’s Ukraine that the racial propaganda practised by Hitler’s party would still be living in the hearts of so many. We got reports of racial abuse against the Indian students and we also heard many mainstream people expressing the idea of racial supremacy which appeared no different than the master-race pride of the National Socialist German Workers' Party (distorted as NAZIS).

For example, Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze, said: “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.” A thread of tweets by Alan MacLeod has many such racial supremacist remarks made by so many reputed public figures in Ukraine. These incidences left me disturbed and shattered. I began to look back and I was drawn to the childhood.

The oldest of the memories of childhood take me to drawing of Swastika on doors, courtyard, and many other places. It was embedded deep in our mind that Swastika is one of the best representations of deep ethos of Bharatiya civilisation. I heard the term “Arya” as sense of pride through the narration of Ramayan by my grandmother every evening. Layers of complexity got added as I got exposed to diverse opinions during the architecture school days. I was told by my Marxist friends that one of the worst known demons of the 20th century had our “Swastika” as symbol of his party, National Socialist German Workers' Party. Mind you, that those who are called Nazis never addressed themselves as one, but NSDAP was the term, and it was later the communists who began to call them such to avoid the emphasis on word “Socialist”.

Now, carefully read these lines from Mein Kampf where Hitler talks about his symbol: “(…) im Hakenkreuz die Mission des Kampfes für den Sieg des arischen Menschen und zugleich mit ihm auch den Sieg des Gedankens der schaffenden Arbeit, die selbst ewig antisemitisch war.”

Translation in English below:

“(…) in the Hooked Cross (Swastika in translated versions) the mission of the struggle for the victory of the Aryan man, and, by the same token, the victory of the idea of creative work, which as such always has been and always will be anti-Semitic.”

This is important to note that “Hakenkreuz” was mistranslated as “Swastika” by James Vincent Murphy, an Irish priest, who was also a well-known translator and journalist working in Berlin. Though, this translation too has a story of its own. The other word which is still used to haunt the great Vedic civilisation cis Hitler’s use of word “Aryan.”

Now the propaganda of “Hakenkreuz” being seen as Swastika stands busted very well. I must mention of a very well-made documentary film The Silence of Swastik, which has busted the myth very well. Recently when the Prime Minister of India decided to propose a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, suddenly many agents woke from the long slumber. All sorts of allegations were made including Netaji being a Muslim appeaser, a fascist by temperament, a Hitler’s ally and what not.

At the same time there were bunch of intellectuals who kept making a case that people subscribing to the ideology of Hindutva praise for Netaji for his fascist-NAZI alliance which was based on “Aryan Race Supremacy”. According to them Hindutva too lives on “Aryan Pride.” It felt that they pointlessly tried to serve a ridiculously cooked Khichadi from the masalas of “Aryan Invasion” and “Supremacist Hindutva Ideology.”

In this essay, emphasis be on below:

1. Who is this “Aryan Man” of Hitler?

2. Does this “Aryan Man” have anything to do with the Vedic civilisational ethos?

West hears “Arya”

It was in the year 1771 that French Indologist Abraham-Hyacinthe Anquetil-Duperron brings the word “Aryens” making connection with Greek “Arioi” and Avestan “Airya” through his translation of Avesta. It latter appeared as “Arier” in the German translations of 1776 ( Aryan Idols by Stefan Arvidsson, page 20). It was since 16th century that Europeans were able to establish relationship between Sanskrit and other European languages like Greek. They all believed that there was a common root to the language and the homeland was certainly not in India.

When Sir William Jones, founder of Royal Asiatic Society, landed in India, he was deeply interested to study the tradition and culture of land. He studied Sanskrit and Vedas with a Pandit named Rāmalocana who was a teacher at Nadiya Hindu university (The Horse, the Wheel, and Language by David W Anthony, page 6). Jones also continued corresponding for a decade with Samuel Davis on Jyotisa (Views of Medieval Bhutan: The Diary and Drawings of Samuel Davis, 1783). He learnt the ancient concept of Hindu laws from Pandit Jagannath Tarka Panchanan. The wisdom that he got left him so overwhelmed that it was impossible to believe that a civilisation way greater than the Western world could ever exist.

The extensive Puranic timeline too looked farfetched to him, neither could he understand the depth of cycles of yugas. He did what could fit best to the protestant Empire of Great Britain and he tried to fit in whole Indian Itihasa into the set Biblical timeline (The Quest for the Origins of Vedic Culture by Edwin Bryant).

He had prepared the gunpowder for the Aryan-Invasion Theory. High with the pride of the West, Jones mistakenly suggested that Sanskrit “was introduced (to north India) by conquerors from other kingdoms in some very remote age” displacing “the pure Hindi” of north India (Orientalism and Race-Aryanism in the British Empire by Tony Ballantyne, page 27). Perhaps, it was the first broad attempt to legitimise the colonisation, hinting it to be merely an Aryan Colonisation 2.0. One may like to read book The Concept of Race in South Asia by Peter Robb to understand this phenomenon.

Jones came across the Sanskrit word ā́rya while translating the Manusmriti in 1794. The British were in haste to bring forth a law to govern the territories captured and the document which they came across was Manusmriti. Hence the believers of one book couldn’t even think that different regions and sampradayas would be having different Dharmashastras. The English Aryan (originally spelt Arian) appeared a few decades later, first as an adjective in 1839, then as a noun in 1851.

In my opinion and analysis, the European world of the 19th century stood in dilemma. The discovery of treasure of Vedic civilisation in land of Bharat which they were on mission to “civilise” placed them on a slippery slope which could only undo by reinforcing the “Aryan Invasion Theory”. They had imagined a mother of all the Indo-European Languages including the Sanskrit and termed it PIE, i.e., Proto Indo European. But no force on earth has yet been able to give single evidence for same. Through the works of Friedrich Schlegel, Christian Lassen, Adolphe Pictet, and Max Müller (1823-1900), the terms Aryans, Arier, and Aryens came to be adopted by a various Western scholars as a synonym of “(Proto-) Indo-Europeans” (Aryan Idols by Stefan Arvidsson, page 21).

Aryan Race idea in Germany

The discussion around the Aryan race theory is too deep and needs separate sets of essays. Here the focus is completely on the “Aryan Man” notion of Germany which later gets adopted by Hitler and hence the “National Socialist German Workers' Party.”

Observe this excerpt from a speech delivered by Hitler in 1920: “We are convinced that socialism in the right sense will only be possible in nations and races that are Aryan, and there in the first place we hope for our own people and are convinced that socialism is inseparable from nationalism.”

It means that Hitler was aware about the notion of “Aryan Race Superiority” by 1920. Now let us look at the background.

It was in 1853 that Arthur de Gobineau, drafted the influential Essay on the Inequality of the Human Races. According to his theory, the whites were the Aryan race and the only civilised ones. According to the essay, the northern Europeans had crisscrossed globe, going on to create major civilisations only later to be diluted through racial mixing with indigenous racially inferior populations leading to the progressive decay of the ancient Aryan civilisations (Aryan Idols by Stefan Arvidsson, page 45).

Almost two decades after the publication of the essay of Gobineau, in 1878, German American anthropologist Theodor Poesche goes on to publish a survey of historical references demonstrating that the Aryans were light-skinned blue-eyed blonds (Mallory, 1989, Page 268). As per the records available in access so far the use of Arier implying “non-Jewish” had occurred in 1887, when a Viennese physical fitness society decided to allow only "Germans of Aryan descent" (Deutsche arischer Abkunft) to become members (Aryan Idols by Stefan Arvidsson, page 21).

In 1899, Houston Chamberlain, a British born German Philosopher published The Foundations of Nineteenth Century, which is regarded as “one of the most important proto-Nazi texts”. Here Chamberlain theorised an experiential struggle to death between a superior German-Aryan race and a destructive Jewish-Semitic race (Aryan Idols by Stefan Arvidsson, page 155). American writer Madison Grant wrote a book, The Passing of the Great Race, in 1916 which went on to become a best-seller. It strongly warned of a peril of miscegenation with the immigrant “inferior races” faced by the "racially superior" Germanic Aryans, that is Americans of English, German and Scandinavian descent. Grants list of inferior races included those who spoke Indo-European languages such as Slavs, Italians and Yiddish-speaking Jews (The Horse, the Wheel, and Language, Page 9-11).

Now let us focus on what were the influences that led Hitler’s Aryan Supremacy Theory Specifically. In 1899, Georges Vacher de Lapouge, a French anthropologist published a book titled L'Aryen. Here he argued that the superior race according to him could be identified biologically by using the cephalic index and other relative indicators. He also argued that the long-headed “dolichocephalic-blond” Europeans, characteristically found in Northern Europe, were natural leaders, destined to rule over more "brachiocephalic" (short headed) peoples. He was deeply influenced by the works of Arthur de Gobineau.

Hitler’s idea of “Aryan Man” was very much based on the scholarship put forth by Arthur de Gobineau, Georges Vacher de Lapouge and Houston Chamberlain (Hitler's Master of the Dark Arts, page 21-22). One man who impacted Hitler big time was Hans FK Günther. Considered as "Rassengünther" ("Race Günther") or "Rassenpapst" ("Race Pope"), he was a German writer, an advocate of scientific racism, a eugenicist both in the Weimar Republic and the Third Reich.

World War I had come to an end. It was the year 1919 when Günther began his writing career with a polemical work titled Ritter, Tod und Teufel: Der heldische Gedanke (The Knight, Death and the Devil: The Heroic Idea). It was a new morphing of the German völkisch-nationalist Romanticism into a form of “biological nationalism”. The readers must know that Heinrich Himmler was one of the first person to be deeply influenced by his thesis. Himmler was one of the most powerful men in NSDAP and the chief architect of the Holocaust. His racial theories arose from the Nordicist ideology prevalent at the time. He was following the footprint of Eugen Fischer, the professor of anthropology who gave lectures at Albert Ludwigs University when Günther studied there.

Günther laid following principle to identify race in his book which would later be used as definition for Hitler’s propaganda: “A race shows itself in a human group which is marked off from every other human group through its own proper combination of bodily and mental characteristics, and in turn produces only it’s like.”

It did not take much time for Günther to boldly point out the distinction between “race” and “Volk.” He categorically acknowledged that both the Germans and Jews were not “races” in the appropriate sense of the word but was of opinion that it would cause no harm to attribute the latter as such in non-scientific popular racial works. He was also against using “Aryan “Semitic” as racial terms but saw them as linguistic. In his opinion seeing them as “race” would enhance problem in discriminating between Jews and Germans (Studying the Jew by Alan E Steinweis, page 29).

If one refers to Rassenkunde des jüdischen Volkes (Ethnology of the Jewish people) by Günther, it becomes clear that in his firm opinion Jews belonged principally to the “Near Eastern race” (Vorderasiatische Rasse/ Armenoid race) (Studying the Jew by Alan E Steinweis, page 28). At the same time he also proposes that because of racial mixing the Jews could possibly be regarded as “race of the second order” (Studying the Jew by Alan Steinweis, page 33). In his book he goes on to describe Ashkenazi Jews as being mixed of Near Eastern, Oriental, East Baltic, Inner-Asian, Nordic, Hamite and Negro, and Sephardi Jews as being mixed of Oriental, Near Eastern, Mediterranean, Hamite, Nordic, and Negro. To summarise, the Jews had physical characteristics different to the Europeans (Studying the Jew by Alan Steinweis, page 32-33).

In his book The Racial Elements of European HistoryRassenkunde des deutschen Volkes categorised Germans as belonging to the Nordic, Western, Dinaric, Eastern and East Baltic races. Here he also made a case to avoid race mixing for the Germans (Studying the Jew by Alan E Steinweis, page 28). In the book, he argued for Germans to avoid race mixing (Racial Resistance in Hitler’s Europe, page 38). According to him, in contrast of Nordics, Jews were, “a thing of ferment and disturbance, a wedge driven by Asia into the European structure,” (Picture Imperfect: Photography and Eugenics 1870-1940, page 153).

He was clear in his view that the Nordic people must unite to gain the dominance. According to him (The Racial Elements of European History), Mediterraneans and Dinarics were not that bad of a race but not as good as the Nordics. In the same book, he considers East Baltic race as inferior. Günther also warned Germans (Nordics) for mixing with Slavic people whom he believed to be an inferior “Eastern race” (Racisms Made in Germany, page 19).

Well, he certainly had a strong impact on Hitler. This is best demonstrated by the assertions of Timothy Ryback. He examined the materials retrieved from Adolf Hitler's private collection, based on which he notes that Hitler owned six books by Günther. Among the six, four were different editions of Rassenkunde des deutschen Volkes (Hitler's Private Library by Timothy Ryback, page 110). Here is an interesting point to observe. These were given to him by Günther's publisher Julius Lehmann, who inscribed three of them. The earliest, which was a third edition from 1923, is for “the successful champion of German racial thinking,” while the 1928 edition bears a “Christmas greeting.”

The sixteenth edition of 1933, with a detailed appendix on European Jews, shows signs of extended, sustained use was dedicated by Lehmann to “the trailblazer of racial thinking.” Timothy Ryback categorically mentions that Hitler included Günther's book on a list of books recommended for all NSDAP people to read (Hitler's Private Library by Timothy Ryback, page 69). His importance is further established by the fact that when Günther was appointed to a chair in “Social Anthropology” at the University of Jena in 1932, both Adolf Hitler and Hermann Göring attended his inaugural lecture (Hitler's Scientists: Science, War, and the Devil's Pact, page 68).

But was this all about Hitler’s inspiration for term “Aryan?” Perhaps not.

Jörg Lanz von Liebenfels, an Austrian political-racial theorist and occultist, had pioneered the theory of Ariosophy. He was a former monk and the founder of the magazine Ostara, in which he published anti-Semitic and völkisch theories (Mystiek Antisemitisme Waar Sprookjes en Wetenschap elkaar ontmoeten by Isai Symens). The term “Ariosophy,” means “the wisdom of the Aryans,” and was first coined by him somewhere between 1915 and 1920. According to the book The Occult Roots of Nazism, the term 'Ariosophy' is generically used to describe the Aryan-esoteric theories of a subset of the “Völkische Bewegung.”

As Hitler rose to power & dominance, Liebenfels made a very interesting disclosure in the preface of the third series of his magazine Ostara in 1927. It was as below: “One shall remember that the Hooked-Cross and fascist movements are basically offspring of Ostara.”

In 1938, Hitler annexed Austria. Liebenfels by this time hoped for Hitler's patronage but in contrast Hitler banned him from publishing his writings. The copies of Ostara were removed from circulation. When the war ended, Liebenfels accused Hitler of having not only stolen but corrupted his idea, and of being of “inferior racial stock.” One may not be certain that Liebenfels was true or not for claiming as he did, but his works certainly show similarity with Hitler’s Aryan Racial Theory. Let’s have a look.

It began from 1905. His published the book Theozoölogie oder die Kunde von den Sodoms-Äfflingen und dem Götter-Elektron (Theozoology, or the Science of the Sodomite-Apelings and the Divine Electron). In the book the spoke of the "Aryan race" as "Gottmenschen" (Godmen). Liebenfels justified his racial ideology linking it to Biblical foundation. According to Liebenfels, Eve, whom he described as initially being divine, involved herself with a demon and gave birth to the “lower races” in the process.

Further he goes on to claim that this led to blonde women being attracted primarily to “dark men,” something which could be brought to halt only by “racial demixing” with aspiration that the Aryan-Christian master humans” could “once again rule the dark-skinned beast-men” and ultimately achieve divinity. In the same year he had founded the magazine Ostara, Briefbücherei der Blonden und Mannesrechtler. In the time of now, he had huge following. Liebenfels claimed to have around a hundred thousand subscribers for his magazines. The list of few important readers included Adolf Hitler, Dietrich Eckart and the British Field Marshal Herbert Kitchener. Liebenfels claimed that Hitler has visited him at the age of 20, in 1909 to whom he supplied with two missing issues of the magazine.

Order of the New Templars

On 25 December 1907, Liebenfels founded the Order of the New Templars (Ordo Novi Templi). It was a mystical association with the aim to harmonise science, art, and religion on a basis of racial mindfulness. It set the traditions which would amplify the Aryan (master race) aesthetics. Liebenfels was very clear to mention the Order's theological system as “Ario-Christianity.” The Order was the first to use the Hooked-Cross in an "Aryan" meaning. It was displayed on its flag in red a red facing right, on a yellow field and surrounded by four blue fleurs-de-lys above, below, to the right and to the left. It remained influential for more than two decades but finally by the end of third decade it began to decline. It is ironic that even though it had pioneered many ideas that the NSDAP later adopted – it was suppressed badly by the Gestapo in 1942. To gather detailed information around Liebenfels’ works and Order of New Templars one should read the book The Occult Establishment by James Webb.

Positive Christianity and 'Aryan'ism

Positive Christianity was triggered by NSDAP promoting the belief that the racial purity of the Nordic Germans (Aryans) should be maintained by superimposing party’s racial ideology over prevalent elements of Christianity. Adolf Hitler spoke about the term in 1920 through the party platform as the twenty-fourth point. It paced an argument that the traditional Christianity only focussed on the passive aspects of Christ's life, underscoring his miraculous birth, his suffering, his sacrifice on the cross and other-worldly redemption etc. Hence came the doctrine which would embolden positivity of Christ showing him as an active preacher, organizer and fighter who took institutionalised Judaism of his day by iron wad. Hitler’s regime attempted at best to replace conventional Christianity with its “positive” version.

The major differences laid down were as under:

1. The Jewish parts including the Old Testament of Bible stood rejected.

2. Aryan and non-Jewish Trait was claimed for Jesus Christ

3. Political objective of national Unity was promoted keeping in mind the national unity, to overcome confessional differences, and unite Protestantism into a single unitary positive Christian church.

4. Encouraged for the creation of an Aryan Homeland

But it was not just about the Old Testament, i.e., the Jew material, even the New Testament was altered. Intent was to erase away the Davidic descent of Jesus, Jewish names, and places. The quotations from the Old Testament which showed Jews in bad light were retained. They ensured to remove all references of prophesies. Jesus was shown into a militaristic heroic figure who fought the Jews. This information can best be obtained from the paper, “Why Did the Nazis Burn the Hebrew Bible? Nazi Germany, Representations of the Past, and the Holocaust.”

One can clearly find in the writings of Emile Burnouf, Houston Stewart Chamberlain, and Paul de Lagarde that Jesus was redefined as an Aryan hero who struggled against Jews and Judaism. Both Burnouf and Chamberlain argued that the population of Galilee was racially distinct from that of Judea and Lagarde insisted that German Christianity must become “national” in character.

The big NSDAP leaders like Himmler, Rosenberg, Bormann, and Goebbels were unreceptive to Christianity and ultimately planned to de-Christianise Germany (The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, page 240). The pragmatic truth was that Germany had been Christian for over a thousand years, and Hitler couldn’t deny the practical reality of the political significance of the Churches in Germany.

Accordingly, he determined that any moves against the churches must occur in phases. Paul Berben tells in his book that, based on Hitler’s pragmatic approach, positive Christianity came to be advocated as a “term that could be overlaid with any interpretation required, depending on the circumstances” and the party declared itself for religious freedom provided this liberty did not “endanger the State or clash with the views of the “Germanic Race’.”

The historian Derek Hastings has given very interesting case about the roots of “Positive Christianity,” in his book. He finds the Catholic roots in the nationalistic and disaffected Catholic circles of Munich endorsing the “positive Christianity” in the NSDAP party program. This group helped to shape its tenets, suspicious as they were of both ultramontanism and political Catholicism. The book, Complicity in the Holocaust: Churches and Universities in Nazi Germany, also gives us similar opinion. In Mein Kamph as well Hitler relieved his readers that both Christian denominations (Catholics and Protestants) were valid bases for the German people, provided the respective churches did not intervene in state affairs.

Alfred Rosenberg, editor of Völkischer Beobachter, came up with the book, The Myth of the Twentieth Century. Here he argued very clearly that the Catholic and Protestant churches had distorted Christianity in such a way that the “heroic” and “Germanic” aspects of Jesus' life had been overlooked. Instead of the cross, the symbol of “Positive Christianity” was the orb of the sun in the form of a sun cross and in principle it was the elevation of the Nordic race, a rejection of divine revelation, and the promotion of a German god. Rosenberg further argued that the Aryan-Nordic race was divine, God was in their blood and the kingdom of heaven was its culture, in contrast the Jewish race was evil, and it was a satanic counter race against the divine Aryan-Nordic race. Adolf Hitler approved of the work (Germany: A Reference Guide from the Renaissance to the Present, Page 629).

It was in year 1933, that the “German Christians” wanted NSDAP doctrines on race and leadership to be applied to a Reich Church, but they fell in minority with only 3,000 of Germany's 17,000 pastors. In July, church leaders submitted a constitution for a Reich Church, which the Reichstag approved. Following which the Church Federation proposed the name of Pastor Friedrich von Bodelschwingh to be the new Reich Bishop. This didn’t make Hitler happy and hence he endorsed his friend Ludwig Müller, a National Socialist and former naval chaplain, to serve as the Reich Bishop. The Hitler’s party intimidated supporters of Bodelschwingh, and dissolved various church organizations, ensuring the election of Müller as Reich Bishop (The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany, page 234-38). Now the scene in Christian world of Germany was under churn.

Müller's profane, rather heretical views against Semitic origins of Jesus, St Paul and the Bible had an apprehensive impact on German Protestants. They began to be quickly alienated. Pastor Martin Niemöller was quick to respond with the Pastors’ Emergency League which re-affirmed the Bible the way it was. The movement made its way into the Confessing Church, from which some clerics opposed the NSDAP regime tooth and nail regime (Hitler: A Biography, page 295-7). Ludwig Müller got elected as the first Reichsbischof of the new Reichskirche (Deutsche Evangelische Kirche) in September 1933. The new theological initiatives like Aryan Paragraph (Arierparagraph) were being brought by the German Christians. (An Arierparagraph was a clause that reserved membership and/or right of residence solely for members of the “Aryan race” and the “non-Aryans” particularly those of Jewish & Slavic descent were excluded completely.)

The Pastors' Emergency League of Niemöller supported by around half of the Evangelical pastors resisted such steps of German Christians very strongly. The resistance was huge, and Hitler had to backtrack (Hitler: A Biography, page 295-7).

Then we come across an interesting case which perhaps is one of the strongest reasons for people connecting Hitler’s Aryan thought to be related with Vedic principles. Jakob Wihelm Hauer, an Indologist, was obsessed by the Indic civilisation. He had founded the German Faith Movement which claimed to represent the essence of the “Protestant” spirit by mixing aspects of Christianity with ideas derived from “Aryan” faith systems which certainly in his view had root in the Nordic Race (German Paganism here). In his eyes too like other Indologist Aryan Invasion seemed a truth. He attempted desperately to separate NSDAP officials from church affiliations. He went ahead to even call for ban on nativity plays and imposing end to daily prayers in schools. But that was something never acceptable to Hitler for obvious reasons and he didn’t receive any patronage respectable enough as he would have expected (Confronting the Nazi War on Christianity: The Kulturkampf Newsletters, 1936-193).

By 1934 the German panorama had changed big time but in an expected line. The Confessing Church had declared itself the legitimate Protestant Church of Germany. The only reason that Hitler had given Müller church powers was for hope to embed “Positive Christianity” and “Aryanisation of Church.” But he failed to unite Protestants in a single National Socialist dominated Church. They arrested seven hundred Confessing Pastors in 1935 and with this Müller resigned immediately. But Hitler was not in any mood to give up. He began to restart the efforts to bring the Protestant Churches together and appointed his other close friend Hans Kerrl to the position of the Minister of Church Affairs. Initially he began to kiss success, but the protests of Confessing Churches against the NSDAP policies continued at full affect.

Kerrl was not happy and accused the churchmen of failing to appreciate the doctrine of “Race, blood and soil”. He gave the following explanation of the NSDAP conception of positive Christianity to a group of submissive clergies (The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, page 238-9): “The Party stands on the basis of Positive Christianity, and positive Christianity is National Socialism (...) National Socialism is the doing of God's will (...) God's will reveals itself in German blood (...) Dr Zoellner and (Catholic Bishop of Münster) Count Galen have tried to make clear to me that Christianity consists in faith in Christ as the son of God. That makes me laugh (...) No, Christianity is not dependent upon the Apostle's Creed (...) True Christianity is represented by the party, and the German people are now called by the party and especially the Fuehrer to a real Christianity (...) the Fuehrer is the herald of a new revelation.”

With the fall of the National Socialist regime in 1945, Positive Christianity fell into oblivion. One may not believe but, it continues to be championed by some Christian Identity groups.

Conclusive notes

Many in world still try to link Hitler’s aspiration of Aryanisation with our Vedic roots. If one reads the arguments and evidence in above section, it becomes very clear that Hitler’s Aryan Man including Jesus was from Nordic race. There is no trace of any literature whatsoever which can link Hitler’s views with Vedic tradition in any way. Right from beginning to the end, he was worried about giving Aryan tinge (Nordic Race) to the Christian identity and he never espoused the Hindu cause. Anyone with basic ideas about the faith system would know that Jesus can’t be a Hindu God in any case any reformation in Christianity can never be brought on same plate with Aryan tradition. The desperation to create the Vedic link with National Socialists (distorted as Nazis) has nuanced roots in the notion of Aryan Invasion which stands debunked today. While this stands clear that not all orthodox churches of Germany came to support Hitler, this too stands clear that Hitler believed in Christian Identity based on racial reformation doctrine.

The writer is an architect and an author. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.