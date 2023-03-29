The world has experienced a number of events over the past several decades that have had a significant impact on human civilisation and a number of sectors, including science, technology, and medicine. The younger generation is largely oblivious to many such 21st-century occurrences, despite the fact that they should obviously be aware of them. Some of these events may already be covered in the curriculum today, but incorporating them in a detailed way could improve the curriculum even more. These conversations might enhance understanding and global awareness. With that said, let us take a look at some major events that took place on today’s date i.e., 29 March in the past.

29 March: Historical events

1918 – Sam Walton was born

Founder of the popular retail outlet and one of the wealthiest individuals in the history of America, Sam Walton was born on 29 March 1918. He single-handedly built Walmart into the biggest retailer in the world to further transform the way Americans shopped.

1943 – Former UK PM John Major was born

The youngest British Prime Minister of the 20th century, John Major was born on 29 March 1943. A British Conservative politician, Major succeeded Margaret Thatcher as leader of the Conservative Party and the political head of the United Kingdom in 1990, a post that he held until 1997.

1951 – Julius and Ethel were executed

In one of the most sensational trials in America’s history, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted and executed for espionage for their role in turning over U.S. military secrets to the Soviet Union in 1945. The two were convicted under the U.S. Espionage Act of 1917.

1961 – Twenty-third Amendment was certified

The Twenty-third Amendment (1961) of the US Constitution was certified on 29 March 1961 that allowed the residents of Washington, D.C., to vote in presidential elections. While the amendment was proposed by the US Congress in June 1960, its ratification was later certified in March 1961. It was approved by the required three-fourths of states.

2017 – PM Theresa May formally invoked Article 50

Formally marking the beginning of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, then UK Prime Minister Theresa May invoked Article 50 of the Treaty on the European Union.

