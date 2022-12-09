Each date in history has seen some memorable events take place, and 9 December is no different. The day is especially significant in international politics since South Korean President Park Geun-Hye was impeached on 9 December 2016. Apart from that, the state of Tanganyika (later Tanzania) gained independence in 1964. Furthermore, 9 December also marks the birthday of Dame Judi Dench, loved by millions for her roles like M in the James Bond movies, and Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare In Love. Without further ado, let’s take a look at significant events that took place on 9 December.

Dame Judi Dench was born

One of the finest actors to grace the film industry, Dame Judi Dench was born on 9 December 1934. The actor, who was already a force to be reckoned with in theatre, impressed everyone even more with her long-running role M in the James Bond movies. Dench played the role of the MI6 head in both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig’s Bond movies, cementing her place as one of the most iconic characters in the series.

Tanganyika gained independence

The state, which was placed under the trusteeship of the United Nations by the British government in 1947, chose Julius Nyerere as its first president. The country merged with the island of Zanzibar in 1964 to form Tanzania.

Smallpox eradicated

About 10 years after the World Health Organization (WHO) started a vaccination program against smallpox across the world, the disease was officially declared as eradicated.

Anti-Semitism declared as form of racism

The United Nations General Assembly announced that anti-Semitism was a form of racism. The resolution was adopted by consensus on the 50th anniversary of the international convention against genocide. However, anti-Semitism, which refers to discrimination or hostility against Jewish people as a religious or racial group, still remains prevalent in parts of the world.

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye impeached

On this day in 2016, the South Korean Parliament voted to impeach then-president Park Geun-Hye after allegations of corruption rocked the government. The political leader left office in 2017 after South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach her.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.