New Delhi: Days after an irate Muslim mob vandalised a Hindu temple and desecrated a saffron flag in Leicester, more than 200 people, mostly Muslims, attacked Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre in Smethwick and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans.

It is believed that Sadhvi Ritambhara was supposed to preach at the Hindu centre, but the event was cancelled owing to poor health of the sadhvi.

According to a post on Twitter, a bottle was thrown inside the premises of the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre even as police looked on.

Watch: Mob marching towards Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre in Smethwick

BREAK: Around 200 people, mainly Muslims, have arrived outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre in Smethwick, West Mids – one bottle has been thrown although the situation has calmed slightly for now. There is a growing police presence @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/uLzKrsiqVi — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) September 20, 2022

Also read: Leicester violence: Britain’s journey towards ghettoes and partition

Another post on Twitter slammed the demonstration outside the centre and said that it was intimidating and frightening for local Hindus.

“First Leicester, now Smethwick. Where next? Around 200 people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre. It is clearly intimidating and frightening for local Hindus. The security services need to crackdown on these anti-Hindu thugs,” the post read.

Look at this 👇 First Leicester, now Smethwick. Where next? Around 200 people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre. It is clearly intimidating and frightening for local Hindus. The security services need to crackdown on these anti-Hindu thugs. pic.twitter.com/okafSjDsaR — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 20, 2022

Calling the incident shameful, a Twitter used said that this was the awful treatment that British Hindus were somehow expected to tolerate.

More footage shows the awful treatment British Hindus are somehow expected to tolerate. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/Zwxj9oND4O — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 20, 2022

When the police reached there to control the mob, the protesters were seen trying to climb the wall of the centre.

According to the report of Birmingham World, a social media account named Apna Muslim had called for a peaceful protest outside the Durga Bhavan temple on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a Hindu temple was vandalised and a saffron flag was desecrated by Muslim fanatics in Leicester.

According to reports, the Muslim mob tried to keep Hindus hostage including children. Cars and other Hindu owned properties were also toppled and vandalised, the reports added.

Police officers had swarmed the streets of Leicester, exercising disposal powers and encouraging peace as disturbance persisted on the streets following a protest by Hindus demanding action against the violence by Islamists.

Violence erupted in Leicester city following the defeat of Pakistan by India in the Asia Cup match on August 28. According to accounts, Muslims, primarily Pakistani Islamists, assaulted Hindus and their homes in the area. Several videos of the incident went viral a week after the incident.

With inputs from agencies

