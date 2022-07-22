Hindu man killed over affair with Muslim girl in Bangladesh, accused arrested

Nayon Kumar went missing on Saturday, and next morning he was found injured by the locals and they informed his family. He later died on his way to the hospital

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Hindu man, Nayon Kumar, was beaten to death over a love affair with a Muslim girl in Bangladesh’s Nandalalpur village. The police arrested Mohammad Alam (38), for the alleged involvement in the murder.

Nayon was a student at the Alauddin Ahmed Degree College, and his family claimed that because of his relationship with a Muslim girl, he was killed.

According to Struggle for Hindu Existence, on Saturday, Nayon went out and since then went missing. Next morning, he was found injured by the locals and they informed his family.

He was taken to the Kushtia General Hospital for treatment, and later referred to the Dhaka Medical College, after his health deteriorated. On his way to the hospital, Nayon succumbed to his injuries.

According to New Age, Nayon’s father Jogesh Kumar filed a murder case and alleged that Alam was involved in the killing. Later, the police conducted a drive in the Nandalalpur village and arrested Alam at about 3:00 am on Monday.

He was produced before the Kushtia district and sessions judge court was later sent to Kushtia jail.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.