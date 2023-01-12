Hijack Hoax: US train rerouted, stalled for 37 hours, pax make frantic 'hijack' calls to police

South Carolina (US): Hundreds of passengers in an Amtrak train made SOS calls to 911 thinking their train has been hijacked after it remained stranded in South Carolina for nearly 37 hours.

It turned out later that the Auto train had to take an alternate way due to an accident on the tracks of its original route.

As per reports, the Auto Train departed Virginia at 5 p.m. on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Orlando, Fla., by 10 am on Tuesday.

However, it was forced to alter its itinerary after a CSX freight train struck a vehicle left on the rails in South Carolina.

The Amtrak train was diverted from its intended path, faced “severe delays,” and was held up in Denmark, South Carolina, awaiting the arrival of a new crew, according to Amtrak, which spoke with ABC News.

In order to continue running south, the train was diverted from its intended path, spokesperson from Amtrak told media.

Videos filmed on board the train appear to show worried passengers dialling 911 while it was stalled in rural South Carolina, despite Amtrak’s claims that it had given them plenty of updates.

Over the loudspeaker, a conductor said, “For those of you calling the police, we are not keeping you hostage. “We are providing you with all the information we can. Regarding the inconvenience, we apologise.

Additionally, it appears that the conductor asked passengers not to open their windows or smoke inside the train.

The 37-hour ordeal came to an end on Wednesday morning after the train rolled into the station in Sanford, Florida, after over 20 hours of delays allowed the 563 passengers and 333 vehicles to exit.

Amtrak claimed in a statement that it provided “frequent updates to guests, along with meals, snack packs, and beverages.”

According to the statement, the train’s employees collaborated with pet owners to arrange “bathroom breaks.”

