Hijab Protests: Iran court awards death sentence to protesters, appeal of 1 accepted

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal against the death sentence awarded to one protester, but confirmed the execution of another.

The court initially said it had accepted the appeals of both protesters, but later the judiciary’s news outlet, Mizan, said the public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran had changed its report.

According to the new report, the appeal of Mohammad Kabadlu has not been accepted while that of Saman Syedi has been accepted.

Hijab protests engulf Iran

Nationwide discontent erupted throughout Iran in mid-September following the death in captivity of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was arrested by the morality police while enforcing the Islamic republic’s mandatory dress code.

Iran had hanged two protesters earlier this month. One of them was Mohsin Shekari, 23, who was accused of blocking a main road and stabbing a paramilitary force member. The second protester to be hanged was 23-year-old Majid Reza Rehnavard, who was accused of murdering two members of the Basij paramilitary force. Both were publicly hanged on a crane.

Amnesty International has alleged that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 people accused of participating in the uprising that have rocked Iran. Kwadalu was accused of killing a policeman and injuring five others during the demonstration. Kurdish-born Yasin who is a rapper composing songs on the issues of inequality, oppression and unemployment, was accused of killing security personnel and singing revolutionary songs.

An organization called Harana has killed 506 protesters till Friday, out of which 69 were minors. According to the organization, 66 security personnel have also been killed. It is estimated that around 18516 protesters have been arrested. A high-level security body said earlier this month that 200 people, including security personnel, had lost their lives during the unrest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.