Hijab Decree: Taliban wants to erase girls from public life in Afghanistan, says Malala Yousafzai; urges world leaders to take action

Malala Yousafzai said Taliban wants to keep girls out of school and women out of work, deny them the ability to travel without a male family member, and to force them to cover their faces and bodies completely

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed fear for women and girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban issued a decree making the hijab mandatory for women in in the country. She urged world leaders to hold Taliban accountable for violating the human rights of Afghan women.

In a tweet, Malala said: "The Taliban want to erase girls and women from all public life in Afghanistan - to keep girls out of school and women out of work, to deny them the ability to travel without a male family member, and to force them to cover their faces and bodies completely."

Malala also urged world leaders to take a collaborative action to hold the Taliban accountable for violating the human rights of millions of women and girls.

"We must not lose our sense of alarm for Afghan women as the Taliban continue to break their promises. Even now, women are taking to the streets to fight for their human rights and dignity - all of us, and especially those from Muslim countries, must stand with them," Malala said.

On Sunday, UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed concerns about the recent decision by the Taliban to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe. The decision has drawn severe criticism from human rights observers.

"Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act," UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has also expressed concern about the announcement, saying that the decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.