Highest Ever: More than 250,000 migrants tried to enter US in December

Washington:The US Customs and Border Protection quietly released data on Friday night showing that federal officers logged more than a quarter million migrant interactions at the US-Mexico border last month, the highest monthly total ever recorded.

According to CBP data, there were 251,487 unlawful entrance recorded at the southern border in December, which was more than the 179,253 encounters in December 2021 and the 73,994 encounters in December 2020.

The total was even higher than the historic year 2022’s record of 241,136 migrant interactions in May, at the commencement of the seasonally busier summer months.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Friday, “Breaking — 251,487 illegal border crossings last month — that’s the biggest monthly amount EVER recorded.” It’s hardly a coincidence that Biden took office two years ago today.”

According to McCarthy, the president’s actions “have exposed our border to more illegal crossings, more terrorist suspects, and more lethal fentanyl.”

Republicans blasted the “after dark” release itself as unfair.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), leader of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on Fox News that “another month and another effort from DHS to hamper transparency with the American people.”

“It should come as no surprise that we receive the DHS’s most critical intelligence on a Friday night. The Southwest border is a complete catastrophe.

This month, Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for his failure to keep the country’s southern border under control.

The sudden surge is reportedly being tied to the uncertainty over scrapping the Title 42, a Trump-era provision that permits Border Patrol officials to send migrants back to Mexico in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Before the Supreme Court stayed the injunction last month, thousands of migrants started to enter the border as the policy was about to stop.

The surge this month follows the fiscal year 2022, which set a record by having more than 2.4 million people cross the border.

