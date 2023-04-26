'Highest Ever': 900 climbers to attempt Everest Summit in 2023

Kathmandu: Despite worries about congestion on what is believed to be the world’s highest peak, Nepal has awarded a record 454 permits for climbing Mount Everest this spring.

There are worries that the abundance of climbers may result in congestion and jams on the way to the summit.

At least 11 people died as a result of Everest’s overpopulation in 2019, which resulted in lengthy lines, wait durations, and low oxygen levels.

According to officials, this season has seen the highest number of permits issued compared to any other season, and there is a chance that the number may rise in the following weeks.

According to AFP, around 900 climbers are anticipated to attempt the Everest summit this season, with the majority needing a Nepali guide to assist them.

According to the news agency, some mountaineers have expressed concern about the possible risks this season, particularly if there is a smaller window to reach the summit owing to adverse weather.

This season, China has issued permits to the most climbers (96), followed by the United States. (87).

According to Ang Tshering Sherpa, a former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, the Covid pandemic’s effects on tourism to Nepal in recent years are mostly to blame for the high numbers this season.

More Chinese climbers have also travelled to Nepal as a result of new regulations on the Chinese side of Everest that mandate that climbers must first conquer another 8,000-meter peak.

Professional mountaineers are presently constructing the ascent path to Everest and have already strung ropes up to Camp IV, which is located at 7,924 metres.

Three Nepali climbers went missing on April 12 while attempting to cross the perilous Khumbu Icefall, which has increased the risk of avalanches in the mountains due to recent snowfall.

After determining that it was impossible to extract their remains from a deep chasm, authorities had abandoned the rescue effort.

Eight of the top ten peaks in the world are found in Nepal, and the foreign climbers who swarm to its mountains are a significant source of income for the nation.

By charging $11,000 (£8,000) per foreign climber for the Everest permits, the government has amassed a total of $4.86 million (£3.49 million).

Most dreaded incidents on Everest

‘The Man Who Skied Down Everest’ received an Academy Award for outstanding documentary but the journey of it was tragic. In the spring of 1976, six Sherpas were killed after large ice formations that were high up on the mountain crashed during production and caused an avalanche to sweep across the Khumbu Icefall.

On April 29th, 2001, legendary climber, Babu Chiri Sherpa who had climbed Everest 10 times, died when he fell into a 98-foot crevasse while taking pictures at Camp II.

2019 was one of the deadliest seasons in Everest history. It wasn’t the work of a storm or avalanche but simply the sheer number of people climbing the mountain. Climbers died of exhaustion after spending 14- to 18-hour day in

world’s most inhospitable terrain.

On April 18, 2014, a team of Sherpas was fixing lines and ladders in the Khumbu Icefall when a hanging ice block weighing an estimated 32 million pounds broke off and caused an avalanche and killed six of them.

On April 25, 2015, an earthquake measuring a colossal 7.8 on the Richter scale set off two avalanches from opposite directions that leveled those at the foot of the mountain. It was the worst earthquake in nearly 80 years and killed 22 people.

