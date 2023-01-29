Here is Japan’s military shopping list to take on China, Russia and North Korea
The steps indicate Japan's rapid remilitarisation and also its gradual independence from US when its comes to security
Japan’s defence ministry has released a list of weapons slated for research, development, and mass acquisition, in a move that further signals a rapid remilitarisation in a bid to counter China, North Korea and Russia.
The steps also indicate that Japan is gradually decreasing its security dependence on the United States.
The long list posted on the website of the Japanese defence ministry mentions-
- Research on hypersonic-guided missiles
Research on UUV control technology
Development of high-velocity glide missiles
Development of type 03 medium-range surface-to-air missile
Development of target observation bullets
Development of new mines
Next-generation wheeled armored vehicle
UAV (for mid-range) function-enhanced type for mass production
High-speed glide missile for island defense for mass production
Rotary-wing patrol aircraft SH-60K for mass production
Torpedo equipped with a silent power unit for mass production
Tomahawk for mass production
Weapons to counter ‘Chinese naval blockade’
The list clearly states that Tokyo intends to not only carry out research but mass produce weapons like missiles and aircraft.
According to an Asia Times report, standoff weapons may enable Japan to strike outside China and North Korea’s A2/AD defences.
Investment in torpedoes indicates that Japan wants to secure its shore from the Chinese navy.
Japan depends on sea lanes of communication (SLOC) for the delivery of strategic resources like oil. However, as an island nation, it is also vulnerable to a Chinese naval blockade, the report added.
With inputs from Asia Times
