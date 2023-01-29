Here is Japan’s military shopping list to take on China, Russia and North Korea

Japan’s defence ministry has released a list of weapons slated for research, development, and mass acquisition, in a move that further signals a rapid remilitarisation in a bid to counter China, North Korea and Russia.

The steps also indicate that Japan is gradually decreasing its security dependence on the United States.

The long list posted on the website of the Japanese defence ministry mentions-

Research on hypersonic-guided missiles

Research on UUV control technology

Development of high-velocity glide missiles

Development of type 03 medium-range surface-to-air missile

Development of target observation bullets

Development of new mines

Next-generation wheeled armored vehicle

UAV (for mid-range) function-enhanced type for mass production

High-speed glide missile for island defense for mass production

Rotary-wing patrol aircraft SH-60K for mass production

Torpedo equipped with a silent power unit for mass production

Tomahawk for mass production

Weapons to counter ‘Chinese naval blockade’

The list clearly states that Tokyo intends to not only carry out research but mass produce weapons like missiles and aircraft.

According to an Asia Times report, standoff weapons may enable Japan to strike outside China and North Korea’s A2/AD defences.

Investment in torpedoes indicates that Japan wants to secure its shore from the Chinese navy.

Japan depends on sea lanes of communication (SLOC) for the delivery of strategic resources like oil. However, as an island nation, it is also vulnerable to a Chinese naval blockade, the report added.

With inputs from Asia Times

