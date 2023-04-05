Her Story in Pakistan: Specially-abled Sajida Bibi won Olympic gold, worked as house maid, now goes missing
Sajida bagged a gold medal in tennis doubles at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi as part of the 92-member Pakistani contingent. She worked as a domestic help to earn livelihood for her family
Karachi: Sajida Bibi, a differently-abled athlete from Pakistan, who won a gold medal in the Special Olympics 2019, has reportedly gone missing since March 31 in Karachi.
The young athlete, who belongs to the Sindh province, used to work as a domestic help to earn livelihood for her family, according to Pakistani channel ‘AbbTakk’, which further claimed that Sajida’s father has lodged a missing report at the Gulistan-e-Johar Police Station in Karachi.
اسپیشل اولمپکس 2019 کی گولڈ میڈلسٹ ساجدہ بی بی پراسرار طور پر لاپتہ#AbbTakk pic.twitter.com/u9uG3CLVo3
— AbbTakk (@AbbTakk) April 3, 2023
According to reports, the local police has also not ruled out a love angle in the matter and is currently searching for the missing girl.
More details regarding the matter are currently awaited.
Who is Sajida Bibi?
Sajida took part in the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi as part of the 92-member Pakistani contingent.
She bagged a gold medal in tennis doubles with her parter Erza at the 2019 Special Olympics games and received praise from several sportspersons and politicians in the country back then.
After her win, Sajida said, “I want people to call me differently-abled rather than being called disabled person.”
She added that she was happy as her family and friends were fully supportive, Bol News reported.
An Athlete who cannot speak but play tennis brillianty, Her name is Sajida Bibi who won Gold Medals in Singles & Doubles Event in @SpecialOlympics World Games 2019
Special Thanks to @aisamhqureshi #Pakistan #Tennis #Atp #Wta #Special #SpecialOlympics #Pakistani pic.twitter.com/5F5PR3M2fk
— Ali Hasan (@AaliHasan10) November 4, 2019
Back then, she further stated that although she defeated the rival contestants from the United States, it was not the end but the beginning of her career in sports.
For the unversed, Pakistan managed to win nine gold, 11 silver, and nine bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Games in UAE in 2019.
