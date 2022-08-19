Heavy rains, floods affect internet services in Pakistan

'Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL's optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults. As a result, PTCL users in Northern and Central regions are facing Internet outage,' said Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd

Islamabad: Internet services in central and northern parts of Pakistan were affected on Friday as the national telecommunication company stated that heavy rains and floods in various regions had led to faults in the optical fibre optic network, local media reported.

"Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL's optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults. As a result, PTCL users in Northern and Central regions are facing Internet outage. Our teams are working to restore the services on priority," said Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL), which is the main provider of internet bandwidth in central and northern Pakistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority stated that issues were reported in data networks between “South and North" which had caused internet connectivity issues, The Express Tribune reported.

"As reported by PTCL, issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues. This issue is being investigated. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared," read a post on the official Twitter handle of PTA.

Meanwhile, internet users in Karachi also complained of connectivity issues on social media.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted “above-normal” rainfall in most parts of the country in August. It further warned that heavy downpours could trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.