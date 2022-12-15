Heavy destruction in Pakistan as Taliban fires rockets across Durand Line
Earlier this week, at least six people including security forces personnel were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on the Pakistan side of the Durand Line due to firing by the Afghan Taliban in Balochistan’s Chaman district
Chaman (Pakistan): Several casualties were reported on the Pakistan side when Taliban forces fired rockets into Pakistani territory at Chaman on the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday.
According to Pakistan media, at least seven civilians including women and children were injured on the Pakistan side of the Durand Line.
Situation at Pakistan, Afghanistan border Chaman,#Pakistan,#Afghanistan, pic.twitter.com/1vnmbzO9Us
— Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) December 12, 2022
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, Afghan border forces resorted to indiscriminate firing at Pakistani positions.
Chilling visuals of how Afghan Taliban forces are grouped to engage at the Chaman border with Pakistani forces - Atleast 15 have been injured on the Pakistani side including women and children, a definite full blown situation - Pak side Forces said to be responding befittingly. pic.twitter.com/G69vNKS06N
— Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) December 15, 2022
Earlier this week, at least six people including security forces personnel were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on the Pakistan side of the Durand Line due to firing by the Afghan Taliban in Balochistan’s Chaman district.
The Pakistan Army claimed that the Afghan Taliban used heavy weapons including artillery and mortars during the cross-border firing.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mother of All Bans: Taliban tell kids they can go to parks only with their fathers
Afghan women now fear what is next in store for them in the crisis-ridden country. Already barred from gyms, pools and other arena, the Taliban’s diktat to bar women from amusement parks has come as a rude shock for young mothers, most of whom cannot accompany their children anymore
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slams General Bajwa, says 1971 loss was military failure
General Bajwa had claimed that the breaking away of erstwhile East Pakistan to form Bangladesh was a 'political' failure. He had also claimed that only 34 thousand Pakistan Army soldiers had been taken as prisoners of war (PoW) by India.
Afghanistan: Pakistan issues clarification after 'hackers' attack Kandahar consulate
Some of those 'unsolicited tweets' had announced that the Pakistan consulate in Kandhar will be closed for two days in protest against alleged support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan - also known as the Pakistan Taliban - by the Taliban government of Afghanistan