Heavy destruction in Pakistan as Taliban fires rockets across Durand Line

Chaman (Pakistan): Several casualties were reported on the Pakistan side when Taliban forces fired rockets into Pakistani territory at Chaman on the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday.

According to Pakistan media, at least seven civilians including women and children were injured on the Pakistan side of the Durand Line.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, Afghan border forces resorted to indiscriminate firing at Pakistani positions.

Chilling visuals of how Afghan Taliban forces are grouped to engage at the Chaman border with Pakistani forces - Atleast 15 have been injured on the Pakistani side including women and children, a definite full blown situation - Pak side Forces said to be responding befittingly. pic.twitter.com/G69vNKS06N — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) December 15, 2022

Earlier this week, at least six people including security forces personnel were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on the Pakistan side of the Durand Line due to firing by the Afghan Taliban in Balochistan’s Chaman district.

The Pakistan Army claimed that the Afghan Taliban used heavy weapons including artillery and mortars during the cross-border firing.

