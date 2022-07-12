Heatwave in Britain: Train tracks in London catch fire due to sparks, see post

The South-eastern Railways advised commuters that they could use alternative services at no extra charge. Daily travellers were also recommended to use their tickets on London buses with a special service provider announcing alternative bus routes for stations on the Bromley South line

Train lines in London caught fire after a spark burnt timber beams of the track amid soaring temperatures across Britain. The incident happened on Monday (11 July) on the track between Wandsworth Road and London Victoria at around 5 am. Following which, the services between Victoria and Brixton were suspended.

Steve White, managing director of Southeastern Railway took to Twitter and shared an image of the blaze. He also lauded the rail company and the London Fire Brigade for immediately responding to the fire.

“Thank you to @NetworkRailSE and the London Fire Brigade for responding promptly to a lineside fire this morning and allowing services to safely resume to Victoria,” the tweet read.

Check White’s post here:

Thank you to @NetworkRailSE and the London Fire Brigade for responding promptly to a lineside fire this morning and allowing services to safely resume to Victoria 👇 pic.twitter.com/9ZYibliuyF — Steve White (@SteveWhiteRail) July 11, 2022

The fire was extinguished around 6 am and the train lines reopened after the scene was cleared.

Soon after White’s post went viral, Network Rail Southeast also shared an image of the same stating that the heat wave was “going to be a serious challenge” in the coming week.

You’re most welcome! This heat is going be a serious challenge for all of us this week. pic.twitter.com/B70RtTMDsO — Network Rail Kent & Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) July 11, 2022

Further in a separate post, the organisation claimed that wheel timbers on the bridge caught fire because they were very dry. They also added that they “don't know for sure, it’s possible a stray spark set them alight.”

According to the Express, the South-eastern Railways advised commuters that they could use alternative services at no extra charge. Daily travellers were also recommended to use their tickets on London buses with a special service provider announcing alternative bus routes for stations on the Bromley South line.

The organisation has also directed trains to run slow due to the UK heatwave that is causing the temperature on the tracks to rise.

Temperature in the UK is expected to climb to 34 degrees Celsius, in the coming days, as per BBC reports. In order to warn people of transport issues and potential health caused by the heat, the Meteorological office has issued an extreme weather warning after the temperature climbed up to 32 degrees Celsius on Monday.

